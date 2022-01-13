Trending
Jan. 13, 2022 / 1:21 PM

Venture capitalists broke record in tech startup investments last year

By Sommer Brokaw
London set an all-time record of $25.5 billion from venture capital investment last year. Photo courtesy of London & Partners

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- London & Partners said Thursday that venture capitalists broke an all-time record in global investment in technology startups last year.

The venture capitalists invested an unprecedented $675 billion in startups worldwide in 2021, the British promotional agency London & Partners announced.

A global data platform for startups, Dealroom.com, confirmed the same number in a report.

The $675 billion raised globally was double 2020's previous all-time high, according to the report.

Britain's startups raised a record $39.8 billion from VC investment in 2021, ranking fourth globally behind the United States ($328.8 billion), China ($61.8 billion) and India ($44.6 billion).

London has yet to produce any tech firms as large as U.S. firms such as Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, Meta or Microsoft or Chinese firms Alibaba and Tencent, CNBC reported.

Some 133 start-ups in the San Francisco Bay area reached a $1 billion valuation, which are referred to as unicorns, according to CNBC, the largest number, followed by New York (69), Greater Boston (21), London (20), Bengaluru (16) and Berlin (15).

London alone raised an all-time record $25.5 billion from VC investment last year, which was up more than double the prior year's investment of $11.2 billion, the analysis shows.

Along with ranking fourth for 20 new unicorns, London ranks fourth globally for VC investment, after the San Francisco Bay Area ($100.9 billion), New York ($47.5 billion) and Greater Boston region ($29.9 billion), according to Dealroom.com.

Sixty percent of funding of London's tech sector came from megarounds, which are investment rounds of $100 million or more, and 39% of all capital came from the United States, more than any other region and up from 30% in 2020.

The megarounds surged to 64 in London last year, up from 19 in 2020 and 18 in 2019.

Among the largest funding rounds involving London companies in 2021, were financial technology app Revolut's $800 million series E round, rival Monzo's $600 million across two deals, clean energy tech startup Octopus Energy's $900 million across two funding rounds, and online events platform Hopin's $850 million across two deals.

"Through 2021, we saw the UK's brightest scaleups not only accelerating our nation's post-pandemic recovery but tackling important global challenges -- including funding of more than £1.5 billion ($2 billion USD) to help the UK reach Net Zero by 2050 or earlier," Tech Nation Founding CEO Gerard Greh said in a statement. "In 2022, we must ensure London continues to cement itself as a global powerhouse for technology innovation and be the beating heart of the UK's network of digital excellence, with multiple tech hubs and scale-ups across the country, from Bristol to Edinburgh."

