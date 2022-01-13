Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 13, 2022 / 4:27 PM

Police release suspect in 2012 French Alps killings

By Sommer Brokaw
Police release suspect in 2012 French Alps killings
French police walk along the closed road where the fatal shooting of three in a British-Iraqi family and a French cyclist took place in 2012. File Photo by Salvatore Di Nolfi/EPA

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Police released a suspect Thursday in the fatal shootings of three family members and a cyclist in the French Alps in 2012.

Authorities had arrested the unidentified suspect Wednesday morning as part of a new investigation into the cold case and his home was searched.

Advertisement

The suspect was freed with no charges Thursday afternoon, Line Bonnet, the public prosecutor in Annecy, France, announced on Twitter.

"The explanations given and the verifications done allow us to rule out his participation," Bonnet said in a statement, The Guardian and Independent translated from French.

RELATED Arizona police officer who shot, killed man in wheelchair fired

"The investigation continues," Bonnet added.

The investigation stems from the fatal shooting of three British-Iraqi family members: Saad al-Hilli, an Iraqi-born engineer, his wife, Iqbal, and her mother, Suhaila al-Allaf inside their car at a rest stop near Chevaline village in the French Alps, along with a French cyclist, Sylvain Mollier, 45, who was found shot dead nearby.

The couple's two daughters, age 7 and 4, survived the attack. The older girl was shot in the shoulder and badly beaten, and the younger girl hid under her mother and was unharmed.

Advertisement
RELATED Police arrest suspect in shooting death of Jacqueline Avant

The man arrested Wednesday has already been heard as a witness in the case and had been dismissed, French broadcaster BFMTV reported Wednesday.

"My client has always cooperated," Jean-Christophe Basson-Larbi told BFMTV Wednesday.

The man who was arrested on Wednesday was the same motorcyclist two forest guards saw near the crime scene, French media reported. A police image of a biker was released a year after the killings, and in 2015 he was identified and questioned over the killings, but no evidence was found to implicate him.

RELATED Jurors in Kim Potter ask what to do if they can't reach consensus

Basson-Larbi told reporters the arrest was unjustified since his client had been "cleared in 2015" after he was spoken to as a "mere witness."

"I am pleased and relieved to announce that my client's custody has come to an end," Basson-Larbi told BFMTV Thursday. "He lived almost 48 hours of hell, it will take time to recover."

No charges have been filed in the case, but other suspects have been detained, including al-Hilli's brother, Zaid, who was arrested on suspicion of murder in 2013, but later told there was not sufficient evidence to charge him.

A 35-year-old Iraqi man identified only as "Mr. S" was also arrested after a claim he was offered "a large sum of money" to kill Iraqis living in Britain, according to the Independent, but he was released without charge after it was established he wasn't in France on the day of the shootings.

Advertisement

In June 2014, Patrice Menegaldo, a former soldier in the French Foreign Legion, died by suicide after being questioned in the case.

Latest Headlines

Rocket attack hits U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, injures 2
World News // 1 hour ago
Rocket attack hits U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, injures 2
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- A rocket attack on Baghdad's Green Zone hit the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad and injured a woman an child on Thursday.
80-year-old Palestinian man dies after being detained by Israeli military in West Bank
World News // 19 hours ago
80-year-old Palestinian man dies after being detained by Israeli military in West Bank
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- An 80-year-old Palestinian man died after being detained by Israeli military forces in the West Bank on Wednesday.
WHO: Omicron COVID-19 surge in Africa slowing down
World News // 2 hours ago
WHO: Omicron COVID-19 surge in Africa slowing down
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The surge of COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant in Africa is flattening, the World Health Organization said Thursday.
Animated video of drone strike on Donald Trump appears on Iran leader's website
World News // 3 hours ago
Animated video of drone strike on Donald Trump appears on Iran leader's website
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- An animated video appearing to show an Iranian drone strike on former U.S. President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago golf course appeared on the website of Iran's supreme leader.
Queen strips Prince Andrew of military titles, royal patronages amid sex abuse case
World News // 4 hours ago
Queen strips Prince Andrew of military titles, royal patronages amid sex abuse case
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Britain's Queen Elizabeth II stripped Prince Andrew of his military affiliations and royal patronages on Thursday as he continues to fight a New York lawsuit that accuses him of sexually abusing an underage girl.
Venture capitalists broke record in tech startup investments last year
World News // 4 hours ago
Venture capitalists broke record in tech startup investments last year
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- London & Partners said Thursday that venture capitalists broke an all-time record in global investment in technology startups last year.
Nigeria lifts ban on Twitter after seven months
World News // 4 hours ago
Nigeria lifts ban on Twitter after seven months
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Nigeria lifted its ban on Twitter Thursday, restoring access to the social media platform for millions of users across West Africa's biggest democracy.
Biden reverses Trump-era rule on dishwasher, washer, dryer efficiency
World News // 4 hours ago
Biden reverses Trump-era rule on dishwasher, washer, dryer efficiency
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden issued a rule Wednesday reversing a move by former President Donald Trump to exempt washers, dryers and dishwashers from efficiency regulations.
Two Israeli officers killed by friendly fire in case of mistaken identity
World News // 5 hours ago
Two Israeli officers killed by friendly fire in case of mistaken identity
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Two Israeli officers were killed by friendly fire in an accident in the Jordan Valley in West Bank, the Israel Defense Forces said.
Police bust Italian nurse for giving phony COVID-19 jabs, throwing away doses
World News // 6 hours ago
Police bust Italian nurse for giving phony COVID-19 jabs, throwing away doses
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Authorities in Italy say they have arrested a nurse for running a COVID-19 vaccination scam in which he pretended to inoculate patients and give them official certification for money.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FDA deregulates French dressing
FDA deregulates French dressing
Animated video of drone strike on Donald Trump appears on Iran leader's website
Animated video of drone strike on Donald Trump appears on Iran leader's website
Eastern U.S. on alert for thumping from another major winter storm
Eastern U.S. on alert for thumping from another major winter storm
Historic heat wave hits Buenos Aires, Argentina
Historic heat wave hits Buenos Aires, Argentina
In 1st op-ed since leaving office, Obama calls for end of filibuster to pass voting rights bill
In 1st op-ed since leaving office, Obama calls for end of filibuster to pass voting rights bill
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement