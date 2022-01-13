Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 13, 2022 / 3:45 PM

WHO: Omicron COVID-19 surge in Africa slowing down

By Megan Hadley
WHO: Omicron COVID-19 surge in Africa slowing down
Africa COVID-19 pandemic numbers seemed to have flattened after a 6 week surge of omicron variant. EPA-EFE/Kim Ludbrook

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The surge of COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant in Africa is flattening, the World Health Organization said Thursday.

As of January 11th, there have been 10.2 million COVID-19 cases in Africa, the WHO reported.

Advertisement

Southern Africa, which saw a huge increase in infections during the past six weeks, recorded a 14% decline in infections during the past week.

East and central Africa also experienced a drop, while North Africa reported a 121% increase in cases during the past week.

Deaths in Africa rose by 64% in the week ending Sunday, the WHO said, adding that deaths during the Omicron surge remain lower than previous waves of the pandemic. About 9% of the continent's ICU beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

"Over the past week, cases plateaued compared with the week before, dropped by a little bit -- point-two percent. Infections have also declined in three of Africa's five subregions. Only North and West Africa are currently seeing an increase in cases," Abdou Salam Gueye, director of emergency preparedness and response, said according to VOA news.

Yet, he also advised not to let one's guard down, as the latest data was collected during the holidays, when infections seemed to be under reported.

Advertisement

In South Africa, Omicron has become the most common cause of new COVID-19 cases, doubling every 2.2 days.

Read More

WHO warns Omicron threatens the world's unvaccinated South Africa Parliament building catches fire for 2nd time in 2 days South Africa lifts overnight curfew, believes Omicron peaked

Latest Headlines

Rocket attack hits U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, injures 2
World News // 21 minutes ago
Rocket attack hits U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, injures 2
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- A rocket attack on Baghdad's Green Zone hit the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad and injured a woman an child on Thursday.
80-year-old Palestinian man dies after being detained by Israeli military in West Bank
World News // 18 hours ago
80-year-old Palestinian man dies after being detained by Israeli military in West Bank
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- An 80-year-old Palestinian man died after being detained by Israeli military forces in the West Bank on Wednesday.
Animated video of drone strike on Donald Trump appears on Iran leader's website
World News // 2 hours ago
Animated video of drone strike on Donald Trump appears on Iran leader's website
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- An animated video appearing to show an Iranian drone strike on former U.S. President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago golf course appeared on the website of Iran's supreme leader.
Queen strips Prince Andrew of military titles, royal patronages amid sex abuse case
World News // 2 hours ago
Queen strips Prince Andrew of military titles, royal patronages amid sex abuse case
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Britain's Queen Elizabeth II stripped Prince Andrew of his military affiliations and royal patronages on Thursday as he continues to fight a New York lawsuit that accuses him of sexually abusing an underage girl.
Venture capitalists broke record in tech startup investments last year
World News // 3 hours ago
Venture capitalists broke record in tech startup investments last year
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- London & Partners said Thursday that venture capitalists broke an all-time record in global investment in technology startups last year.
Nigeria lifts ban on Twitter after seven months
World News // 3 hours ago
Nigeria lifts ban on Twitter after seven months
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Nigeria lifted its ban on Twitter Thursday, restoring access to the social media platform for millions of users across West Africa's biggest democracy.
Biden reverses Trump-era rule on dishwasher, washer, dryer efficiency
World News // 3 hours ago
Biden reverses Trump-era rule on dishwasher, washer, dryer efficiency
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden issued a rule Wednesday reversing a move by former President Donald Trump to exempt washers, dryers and dishwashers from efficiency regulations.
Two Israeli officers killed by friendly fire in case of mistaken identity
World News // 4 hours ago
Two Israeli officers killed by friendly fire in case of mistaken identity
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Two Israeli officers were killed by friendly fire in an accident in the Jordan Valley in West Bank, the Israel Defense Forces said.
Police bust Italian nurse for giving phony COVID-19 jabs, throwing away doses
World News // 4 hours ago
Police bust Italian nurse for giving phony COVID-19 jabs, throwing away doses
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Authorities in Italy say they have arrested a nurse for running a COVID-19 vaccination scam in which he pretended to inoculate patients and give them official certification for money.
Survivors recall Costa Concordia cruise ship disaster on 10-year anniversary
World News // 6 hours ago
Survivors recall Costa Concordia cruise ship disaster on 10-year anniversary
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Italy hosted a ceremony Thursday in memory of the Costa Concordia cruise line disaster 10 years ago when the ship hit rocks and started to sink, resulting in 32 deaths and sending the ship's captain to jail.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FDA deregulates French dressing
FDA deregulates French dressing
Eastern U.S. on alert for thumping from another major winter storm
Eastern U.S. on alert for thumping from another major winter storm
Animated video of drone strike on Donald Trump appears on Iran leader's website
Animated video of drone strike on Donald Trump appears on Iran leader's website
Historic heat wave hits Buenos Aires, Argentina
Historic heat wave hits Buenos Aires, Argentina
In 1st op-ed since leaving office, Obama calls for end of filibuster to pass voting rights bill
In 1st op-ed since leaving office, Obama calls for end of filibuster to pass voting rights bill
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement