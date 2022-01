Authorities said the nurse and his accomplices made at least $20,000 faking the COVID-19 vaccination certificates, for which clients paid around $450. File Photo by Mourad Balti Touati/EPA-EFE

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Authorities in Italy say they have arrested a nurse for running a COVID-19 vaccination scam in which he pretended to inoculate patients and give them official certification for money. Officials said Emanuele Luchetta was arrested for administering the phony vaccines to people looking to obtain a "green pass" -- which is certification in Italy that one is vaccinated against COVID-19. Advertisement

The green pass requires vaccination, a negative COVID-19 test or COVID-19 recovery in the past six months to work in public and private companies.

Police said that Luchetta, 50, was caught on video throwing away doses of COVID-19 vaccines while the recipients, who were aware of the scam, played along.

Luchetta faces charges of corruption, falsifying certificates and wasting public goods. Four accomplices, which include a lawyer and restaurateur, are also under house arrest.

It's believed that dozens of people paid for the vaccination ruse.

Authorities said the nurse and his accomplices made at least $20,000 faking the COVID-19 vaccination certificates, for which clients paid around $450.

Italy has recently rolled out a super green pass, which shows proof of at least two vaccine doses and allows access to certain venues and public transportation.