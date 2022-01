The U.S. embassy compound is seen in the heavily fortified Green Zone in central Baghdad, Iraq, in December 2019. File Photo by Ahmed Jalil/EPA-EFE

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- A rocket attack on Baghdad's Green Zone hit the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad and injured a woman an child on Thursday. The embassy confirmed the attack on Twitter, saying, "The U.S. Embassy compound was attacked this evening by terrorist groups attempting to undermine Iraq's security, sovereignty and international relations. Advertisement

"We have long said that these sorts of reprehensible attacks are an assault not just on diplomatic facilities, but on the sovereignty of Iraq itself."

A woman and child were wounded in the attack after several rockets were launched from the Dora neighborhood, CNN reported.

The Iraq military said it was "a cowardly terrorist act" against "innocent residents of the Green Zone."

Iraq government offices and several embassies are located in the Green Zone.

There were several other similar attacks last week, the anniversary of the U.S. assassination of Qasem Soleimani, an important Iranian general.

Security forces are investigating the attack.