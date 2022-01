1/2

Members of Iran-backed Iraqi Shiite armed groups popular mobilization forces carry pictures of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani as they stand next to his coffin during a joint funeral procession in Baghdad on January 4, 2020. File Photo by Ibrahim Jassam /UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- An animated video appearing to show an Iranian drone strike on former U.S. President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago golf course appeared on the website of Iran's supreme leader. The video, which shows a robot calling in a drone strike to kill Trump, appeared on the official website of supreme leader Ali Khamenei on Wednesday. Advertisement

Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad on Jan. 3, 2020. He was the longtime leader of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, which is designated by the United States as foreign terrorist organization.

The video, whose tropical background evokes Trump's Palm Beach, Fla., resort, was the winner of a competition to honor Soleimani.

Earlier this month, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said Trump must face justice for his role in Soleimani's death or else Iran will seek revenge. In a televised speech on Jan. 3, Raisi said Trump must face "God's ruling" and suffer "qisas," an Islamic term for retaliation.

Iran has also pursued other avenues to target the former president. The country has requested Interpol "red notices" to arrest Trump and a handful of other U.S. officials in connection with Soleimani's death.