Five North Koreans sanctioned by U.S. over goods used in missile programs

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, pictured in January 2019, lauded ballistic missile tests and said the country needs to further accelerate it efforts at building its "strategic military muscle." Photo by KCNA/UPI | License Photo

The U.S. Treasury Department said Wednesday the U.S. is sanctioning five North Korean individuals for procuring goods used for ballistic missile and weapons of mass destruction programs. "Today's actions, part of the United States' ongoing efforts to counter the DPRK's weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs, target its continued use of overseas representatives to illegally procure goods for weapons," Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson said in a statement.

"The DPRK's latest missile launches are further evidence that it continues to advance prohibited programs despite the international community's calls for diplomacy and denuclearization."

Wednesday's actions are part of U.S. efforts to "prevent the advancement of the DPRK's WMD and ballistic missile programs and impede attempts by Pyongyang to proliferate related technologies."

North Korea launched two ballistic missiles it described as hyper sonic in recent days. On Wednesday, it said Tuesday's launch was the "final verification" of its hypersonic missile system.

In announcing sanctions against the five people, the United States said "all property and interests in property of the individuals and entities that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons must be blocked and reported to OFAC."

These sanctions also apply to foreign financial institutions that knowingly facilitate transactions or provide significant financial services to the sanctioned individuals.