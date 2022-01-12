Five North Koreans sanctioned by U.S. over goods used in missile programs

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department said Wednesday the U.S. is sanctioning five North Korean individuals for procuring goods used for ballistic missile and weapons of mass destruction programs.
"Today's actions, part of the United States' ongoing efforts to counter the DPRK's weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs, target its continued use of overseas representatives to illegally procure goods for weapons," Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson said in a statement.