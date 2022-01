The Taiwanese F-16 fighter, similar to this one, went down in the water about 30 minutes after it left Chiayi air base in southern Taiwan, officials said. File Photo by Ritchie Tongo/EPA-EFE

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- After multiple crashes over the past year, Taiwan's military said on Tuesday that it's suspending combat training for its fleet of F-16 fighter jets after another plane crashed into the sea. Officials said an F-16V, the latest and most technologically advanced fighter in Taiwan's fleet, dropped off radar screens about 30 minutes after departing Chiayi air base in the southern part of the island. Advertisement

Authorities said the plane, which carried one pilot, was participating in a training mission when it disappeared. Crews have yet to find any trace of the jet.

Officials said the crashed plane was upgraded recently with new weapons and electronics by manufacturer Lockheed Martin. It was one of two dozen commissioned by Taiwan's air force.

Taipei's military will now inspect its remaining F-16s, officials said. A cause of the crash Tuesday wasn't immediately clear.

China, which claims Taiwan as a territory, has sent warplanes near Taiwanese airspace in recent months.

Tuesday's crash is the latest accident for Taiwan's air forces. Last year, another F-16 went down after leaving Hualien air base and two F-5E fighters crashed into the sea after they collided in mid-air.

Advertisement