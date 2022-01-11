Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 11, 2022 / 3:24 PM

Vietnamese electric carmaker VinFast to launch autonomous vehicles

By Kim Hye-ran & Kim Tae-gyu, UPI News Korea
Vietnamese electric carmaker VinFast to launch autonomous vehicles
VinFast Chief Technology Officer Bae Hong-sang speaks during the Consumer Electronics Show last  week in Las Vegas. Photo courtesy of VinFast

SEOUL, Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Vietnamese electric carmaker VinFast plans to launch autonomous vehicles this year and next, the company told UPI News Korea.

VinFest displayed five models last week during the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, including the VF8, which would start at $41,000, and the VF9 at $56,000. Those models are expected to roll out this year.

Advertisement

The startup's team includes Chief Technology Officer Bae Hong-sang, a former executive at Samsung Electronics.

Bae said in an interview that VinFast is planning to launch Level 3 autonomous vehicles next year.

RELATED Hankook showcases airless tire at CES

"Our VF8 and VF9 models - to be launched later this year - will be Level 2 models. Beginning late next year, Level 3 and Level 4 models will hit the market," Bae said.

Level 2 models have limited hands-free capabilities, while Level 3 models still require a driver to be ready to take control in an emergency. Level 4 vehicles, however, do not require a driver behind the wheel.

Bae, who earned a Ph.D. at Stanford University, is regarded as an expert in autonomous driving. Previously, he developed driverless cars at General Motors and Faraday Future.

RELATED Volkswagen sets date for reveal of 'groovy' Microbus remade as autonomous EV

Bae said VinFast is exploring whether to produce battery cells in-house. Currently, South Korea's Samsung SDI and LG Energy Solution provide battery cells to the company.

Advertisement

"We are already preparing to design and manufacture battery modules and battery packs. A discussion is underway whether to do the same for battery cells," he said.

An assembly of battery cells forms a battery module of an electric vehicle, and multiple battery modules are called a "pack."

RELATED GM introduces Chevy Silverado EV to rival Ford F-150 Lightning

VinFast was founded in 2017 in Hai Phong and released its first model in early 2019.

This year, the company announced its all-electric strategy, scrapping the production of cars powered by an internal combustion engine.

Latest Headlines

Hungary sets April 3 general election
World News // 20 minutes ago
Hungary sets April 3 general election
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Hungary will hold an election on April 3 for a new parliament, President János Áder said Tuesday.
Ford and Honda win best car, truck, SUV awards
World News // 2 hours ago
Ford and Honda win best car, truck, SUV awards
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Two out of the three North American Car, Truck and SUV of Year awards went to Ford on Tuesday, with the popular Bronco and Maverick winning against the Rivian R1T and the Hyundai Sante Fe.
British excavation uncovers wealthy Roman trading town from 300-400 A.D.
World News // 2 hours ago
British excavation uncovers wealthy Roman trading town from 300-400 A.D.
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Archaeologists have discovered out how an Iron Age settlement became a wealthy Roman trading town during an excavation in Britain, officials said.
Polish court dismisses charges against writer who called President Duda a 'moron'
World News // 3 hours ago
Polish court dismisses charges against writer who called President Duda a 'moron'
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A Polish court dismissed charges against a well-known writer who called Poland's President Andrzej Duda a moron on social media.
No U.S. capital ship in Middle East after Essex group's departure
World News // 4 hours ago
No U.S. capital ship in Middle East after Essex group's departure
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Middle East has no U.S. Capital Ship since the three-ship Essex Amphibious Ready Group and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit left the area last week.
Another Taiwanese fighter jet crashes into sea after leaving for training mission
World News // 4 hours ago
Another Taiwanese fighter jet crashes into sea after leaving for training mission
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- After multiple crashes over the past year, Taiwan's military said on Tuesday that it's suspending combat training for its fleet of F-16 fighter jets after another plane crashed into the sea.
Beijing organizers say there's no need for COVID-19 lockdown during Winter Olympics
World News // 5 hours ago
Beijing organizers say there's no need for COVID-19 lockdown during Winter Olympics
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Organizers of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing said Tuesday that there will be no COVID-19 lockdown during the quadrennial Games, which are scheduled to begin in a little more than three weeks.
China locks down 3rd city due to COVID-19 surges; U.S. warns American travelers
World News // 6 hours ago
China locks down 3rd city due to COVID-19 surges; U.S. warns American travelers
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Chinese government has locked down another city -- this time Anyang in east-central China -- in an effort to stem the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, officials said Tuesday.
London's Heathrow Airport wants relaxed COVID-19 rules after subpar travel numbers in December
World News // 8 hours ago
London's Heathrow Airport wants relaxed COVID-19 rules after subpar travel numbers in December
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- London's Heathrow Airport said that well over a half-million passengers canceled travel plans at the airport during the month of December due to Omicron-fueled COVID-19 concerns.
U.N. calls for billions more in aid to fix 'collapsing' basic services in Afghanistan
World News // 9 hours ago
U.N. calls for billions more in aid to fix 'collapsing' basic services in Afghanistan
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The United Nations on Tuesday made a fresh push for billions of dollars in new funding to help millions in Afghanistan, more than four months after the Taliban retook the country and American forces left for good.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dr. Fauci, other U.S. health officials draw criticism in Senate hearing over COVID-19 changes
Dr. Fauci, other U.S. health officials draw criticism in Senate hearing over COVID-19 changes
16 universities accused of conspiring to limit financial aid
16 universities accused of conspiring to limit financial aid
EU Parliament President David Sassoli dies after being hospitalized
EU Parliament President David Sassoli dies after being hospitalized
Secret Service arrests man over threats to kidnap, kill Donald Trump
Secret Service arrests man over threats to kidnap, kill Donald Trump
Biden admin. to require insurers reimburse at-home COVID-19 test purchases
Biden admin. to require insurers reimburse at-home COVID-19 test purchases
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement