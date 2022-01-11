Ford and Honda win best car, truck, SUV awards

A Honda Civic Type-R is seen displayed. The Civic best car. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Two out of the three North American Car, Truck and SUV of the Year awards went to Ford on Tuesday, with the popular Bronco and Maverick winning against the Rivian R1T and the Hyundai Sante Fe. The Honda Civic took the best car, defeating the EV Lucid Air and Volkswagen Golf GTI/Golf R hatchback. Advertisement

Rod Alberts of the North American International Auto Show introduced the awards at Huntington Place in Detroit.

The awards are typically given out during the Detroit Auto Show, which has been on a three-year hiatus. The show will return on Sept. 14 and last until Sept. 25 at Huntington Place.

Judges tracked trends in the industry to inform their winning choices. Thirty-six cars, trucks and SUVs were eligible for the 2022 model year.

"We have seen the emergence of new vehicle segments and impressive redesigns of familiar models," NACTOY President Gary Witzenburg said, according to Detroit News. "Meanwhile, a number of all-new, EV start-up manufacturers are proving they are capable of competing with established automakers even with their first product offerings."

The Honda Civic has dominated the competition for decades. It won with its sedan, coupe and Si performance variants.

Its main competition this year was the $170,000 luxury Lucid Air EV created out of Silicon Valley. Still, the Civic won 241 votes compared to the Lucid's 170.

Meanwhile, the Maverick beat out the Hyundai Santa Cruz and Rivian R1T with 277 votes over 126 and 97, respectively. Typically the Ford F-150 has been the industry's best seller for decades, according to Ford North American President Kumar Galhotra.

The Bronco got 234 votes beating out the Hyundai Ioniq 5 with 153 and the Genesis GV70 luxury SUV with 113.