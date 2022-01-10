Advertisement
World News
Jan. 10, 2022 / 2:16 AM

Mexico charges 7 in Fast and Furious weapons trafficking sting

By Darryl Coote
Mexico charges 7 in Fast and Furious weapons trafficking sting
Forty-two weapons were recovered by the Mexican military in Naco, Sonora state, Mexico, November 20, 2009. The weapons were investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Operation Fast and Furious. On Sunday, Mexican authorities said it has issued arrest warrants for seven people in connection to the operation. File Photo courtesy of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- A Mexican judge has charged seven people for their involvement in the Operation Fast and Furious weapons scandal, the country's attorney general's office said.

Fast and Furious was a U.S. sting operation that began in 2009 involving some 2,000 illegally trafficked firearms from the United States to Mexico. According to the U.S. Congressional Research Service, many of these guns were trafficked to gunrunners and other criminals before U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents could arrest them and seize the contraband. Some of the weapons have since been used in violent crimes.

Advertisement

Mexico's attorney general's office said Sunday in a statement that arrest warrants for weapons trafficking were issued for former drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, Mexico's former secretary of public security Genaro Garcia Luna and former high-ranking Mexican law enforcement official Luis Cardenas Palomino, among others who were not named.

"In Mexico and in accordance with its own investigation, and with data acquired in the corresponding preliminary investigations, it was established that these weapons were not only illegally introduced into the country, but have also been used in various criminal acts, which have already been investigated and prosecuted in Mexico," the office said.

Advertisement
RELATED Man who bought rifle for Kyle Rittenhouse takes plea deal

All of the suspects currently reside in prisons either in the United States or Mexico, the office said, such as El Chapo, the former head of the Sinaloa drug cartel, who is serving a life sentence at a Colorado Supermax prison.

Luna was arrested in Dallas in December of 2019 and is faces charges of continuing criminal enterprise, which comes with a mandatory sentence of 20 years to life imprisonment.

And Palomino, who worked under Luna, has also been charged with drug trafficking by the U.S. Justice Department, and was arrested by Mexican authorities in July.

RELATED Asian man beaten in April in NYC dies from his injuries

Mexico's attorney general's office said Sunday that there are two more arrest warrants issued by Mexican judges for Luna, "which have motivated the request for extradition to Mexican territory of that individual."

RELATED 3 men sentenced to life in prison for slaying of Ahmaud Arbery

Latest Headlines

World's COVID-19 cases rise 48%; Australia surges past 100,000 daily
World News // 12 hours ago
World's COVID-19 cases rise 48%; Australia surges past 100,000 daily
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- COVID-19 cases rose 48% worldwide in just one week as several nations have shattered daily records, including Australia with more than 100,000 cases daily after containing the outbreak until Omicron variant.
Rock formation collapses onto boats in Brazil killing at least 10 people
World News // 1 day ago
Rock formation collapses onto boats in Brazil killing at least 10 people
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Video posted to social media and confirmed by the fire department in Minas Gerais shows the moment the massive rock formation slammed into the boats on Lake Furnas in the town of Capitólio.
Turkmenistan president seeks to extinguish 'Gates of Hell' gas crater
World News // 11 hours ago
Turkmenistan president seeks to extinguish 'Gates of Hell' gas crater
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan has ordered experts to find a way to finally put out the flames of the "Gates of Hell" tourist attraction in the country.
U.S. limits travel from military bases in Japan, South Korea
World News // 12 hours ago
U.S. limits travel from military bases in Japan, South Korea
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Defense Department has agreed to keep its troops on bases in Japan and limit activities off installations in Korea amid surghing cases COVID-19 cases.
Russian troops flood Kazakhstan with forces amid protests
World News // 16 hours ago
Russian troops flood Kazakhstan with forces amid protests
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Russian troops continued their deployment into Kazakhstan on Sunday in the wake of deadly protests against the country's leadership after a rise in gas prices.
16 people killed, more injured in suspected gas explosion in China
World News // 1 day ago
16 people killed, more injured in suspected gas explosion in China
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A suspected gas explosion killed 16 people and injured at least 10 more in southwestern China on Friday afternoon.
Saudi princess released after almost three years in prison
World News // 1 day ago
Saudi princess released after almost three years in prison
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- An outspoken Saudi Princess has been released from custody after being detained for close to three years.
Iran sanctions more U.S. officials for assassination of Gen. Qassem Soleimani
World News // 1 day ago
Iran sanctions more U.S. officials for assassination of Gen. Qassem Soleimani
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Iran on Saturday added to its list of sanctions placed against dozens of former and current U.S. officials and military leaders in retaliation for the assassination of Gen. Qassem Soleimani.
McDonald's in Japan limits sales of fries over potato shortage, delays
World News // 1 day ago
McDonald's in Japan limits sales of fries over potato shortage, delays
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Customers at McDonald's in Japan are now limited to buying the small size of fries and will be for approximately the next month, the company announced.
London's $8M Marble Arch Mound to close Sunday after mockery
World News // 1 day ago
London's $8M Marble Arch Mound to close Sunday after mockery
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- London's $8 million Marble Arch Mound attraction will close on Sunday after receiving widespread mockery on social media since its opening six months ago.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian troops flood Kazakhstan with forces amid protests
Russian troops flood Kazakhstan with forces amid protests
Man who bought rifle for Kyle Rittenhouse takes plea deal
Man who bought rifle for Kyle Rittenhouse takes plea deal
World's COVID-19 cases rise 48%; Australia surges past 100,000 daily
World's COVID-19 cases rise 48%; Australia surges past 100,000 daily
Turkmenistan president seeks to extinguish 'Gates of Hell' gas crater
Turkmenistan president seeks to extinguish 'Gates of Hell' gas crater
Coldest air of the season thus far to usher in Midwest, Northeast
Coldest air of the season thus far to usher in Midwest, Northeast
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement