Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Officials say another person has tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a controversial birthday party in Hong Kong, which resulted in several positive tests and mandatory quarantine for others, including government officials. Dozens of people attended the party a week ago at a Hong Kong restaurant, including a number of government officials and Hong Kong lawmakers. Nearly 200 people were ordered to quarantine after exposure. Advertisement

Initially, officials said two other women had tested positive. The additional woman makes three.

Authorities said over the weekend, however, that one of the initial women had a false positive test.

Officials have also shortened the quarantine time from three weeks to 14 days, beginning Monday. The quarantine must be followed by seven days of self-monitoring.

Nearly a dozen Hong Kong government officials are under home quarantine and close to 100 people who attended the party will quarantine for two weeks, under the revised rules.

Hong Kong has seen a moderate rise in COVID-19 cases recently. The Chinese-controlled island reported almost three dozen new cases on Sunday. There were at least five new cases reported Monday, including one that could not be traced.