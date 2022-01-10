Trending
Jan. 10, 2022 / 11:56 AM

Canadian politician takes heat online for photo of snow-shoveling wife

By UPI Staff

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- After taking a photo that was almost certainly intended to compliment his wife, Canadian cabinet official Jon Reyes instead drew a hefty backlash on Twitter for the picture over the weekend.

Reyes, Manitoba's economic and jobs minister, had posted the photo on Saturday showing his wife outside shoveling snow in the couple's driveway.

His caption read, "Even after a 12-hour night shift at the hospital last night, my wife still has the energy to shovel the driveway."

Some users quickly criticized Reyes for staying inside the warm house and letting his wife sweat with the shovel.

"I'm happy that she is getting the worldwide recognition she deserves, and it serves as a reminder to everyone -- especially me today -- that we can never do enough to show our gratitude to healthcare workers," Reyes said in a statement, according to CBC News.

"My wife is amazing, both at home and at work. I'm eternally grateful for her and everything she does. I love her very much," he added.

Canadian politician Thomas Lukaszuk responded by tweeting that the photo is "not a depiction of every politician husband."

Cynthia Reyes later defended her husband in a tweet, saying that, "All I wanted to do was shovel," accompanied by a facepalm emoji.

Latest Headlines

American anti-narcotics crew rescued Iranian drug-runners in distress, U.S. Navy says
World News // 44 minutes ago
American anti-narcotics crew rescued Iranian drug-runners in distress, U.S. Navy says
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. military says that a crew of American sailors who were on a mission in the Gulf of Oman last month rescued a group of mariners after they ran into trouble on the high seas.
EU report: 2021 was fifth-hottest year on record
World News // 50 minutes ago
EU report: 2021 was fifth-hottest year on record
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The European Union's climate agency said Monday that 2021 was the fifth-hottest year on record and that the past seven years together have been the warmest ever.
Royals unveil Platinum Jubilee events to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne
World News // 1 hour ago
Royals unveil Platinum Jubilee events to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Royal officials have unveiled plans this weekend to celebrate 70 years on the throne for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, better known as the Platinum Jubilee.
Pizza Hut Canada adds Beyond Sausage to menu
World News // 2 hours ago
Pizza Hut Canada adds Beyond Sausage to menu
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- More than 450 Pizza Hut restaurants in Canada are adding Beyond Meat's plant-based sausage to their menus permanently starting Monday.
Shake Shack teams with South Korean conglomerate to tap into Malaysia
World News // 2 hours ago
Shake Shack teams with South Korean conglomerate to tap into Malaysia
SEOUL, Jan. 10 (UPI) -- South Korean food conglomerate SPC Group announced it has partnered with U.S. burger chain Shake Shack to open stores in Malaysia.
Kazakhstan president declares day of mourning, says protests were 'coup attempt'
World News // 2 hours ago
Kazakhstan president declares day of mourning, says protests were 'coup attempt'
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jormat Tokayev said Monday that protesters who were killed and arrested last week were armed terrorists involved in an "attempted coup d'etat."
Most experts say 'Deltacron' COVID-19 variant is not real, likely result of lab error
World News // 3 hours ago
Most experts say 'Deltacron' COVID-19 variant is not real, likely result of lab error
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Health experts have largely dismissed a reported new COVID-19 mutation said to combine elements of the Delta and Omicron variants, and said the strain likely occurred due to a lab error.
Lithuania pays U.S. terror suspect $113,000 for enduring CIA agents' torture
World News // 4 hours ago
Lithuania pays U.S. terror suspect $113,000 for enduring CIA agents' torture
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The government in Lithuania has paid more than $100,000 in compensation to a Saudi terror suspect who officials say was held and tortured by the CIA in the Baltic country without ever facing formal charges.
Another woman tests positive for COVID-19 after controversial party in Hong Kong
World News // 5 hours ago
Another woman tests positive for COVID-19 after controversial party in Hong Kong
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Officials say another person has tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a controversial birthday party in Hong Kong that resulted in several positive tests and mandatory quarantine for others.
Ukraine the focus at new round of security talks between U.S., Russia
World News // 5 hours ago
Ukraine the focus at new round of security talks between U.S., Russia
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The United States and Russia began a new round of security talks in Switzerland on Monday, which is expected to include new warnings about Moscow's designs in Ukraine.
