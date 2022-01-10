Canadian politician takes heat online for photo of snow-shoveling wife

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- After taking a photo that was almost certainly intended to compliment his wife, Canadian cabinet official Jon Reyes instead drew a hefty backlash on Twitter for the picture over the weekend.

Reyes, Manitoba's economic and jobs minister, had posted the photo on Saturday showing his wife outside shoveling snow in the couple's driveway.

His caption read, "Even after a 12-hour night shift at the hospital last night, my wife still has the energy to shovel the driveway."

Some users quickly criticized Reyes for staying inside the warm house and letting his wife sweat with the shovel.

RELATED Kazakhstan president declares day of mourning, says protests were 'coup attempt' Even after a 12 hour night shift at the hospital last night, my wife still has the energy to shovel the driveway. God bless her and all our frontliners. Time to make her some breakfast. pic.twitter.com/91vahySLqO— Jon Reyes (@jonreyes204) January 8, 2022

"I'm happy that she is getting the worldwide recognition she deserves, and it serves as a reminder to everyone -- especially me today -- that we can never do enough to show our gratitude to healthcare workers," Reyes said in a statement, according to CBC News.

"My wife is amazing, both at home and at work. I'm eternally grateful for her and everything she does. I love her very much," he added.

Canadian politician Thomas Lukaszuk responded by tweeting that the photo is "not a depiction of every politician husband."

Cynthia Reyes later defended her husband in a tweet, saying that, "All I wanted to do was shovel," accompanied by a facepalm emoji.