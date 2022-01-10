Lithuania pays U.S. terror suspect $113,000 for enduring CIA agents' torture

It's been reported that some of the torture techniques the CIA used against Zubaydah included waterboarding, being confined in a box, being kept awake and having his head banged against a wall. He eventually lost an eye while in U.S. custody. File Photo by Michael R. Holzworth/U.S. Air Force/UPI | License Photo
During some of his incarceration, officials say Zubaydah was held and tortured at a secret site outside the Lithuanian capital Vilnius -- code-named "Violet" -- in 2005 and 2006.
A demonstrator is seen at a rally against torture and unlawful detentions at the U.S. detention facility in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI
Three years ago, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that Lithuania violated the European Convention on Human Rights by allowing the CIA to torture Zubaydah.
U.S. officials initially accused Zubaydah of being involved in the Sept. 11 terrorist plot, but no evidence has ever been produced supporting that charge, or that he was ever a member of al Qaida. He is often referred to as the "forever prisoner."