Ukraine the focus at new round of security talks between U.S., Russia

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says he's not expecting a breakthrough in security talks with Russia in Geneva on Monday. File Photo by Toms Kalnins/EPA-EFE
At the top of the list, however, is Ukraine, where Russia has mounted a troop buildup over a number of months. U.S. officials and allies fear a military move across the border -- as Russia worries about Ukraine joining NATO, which it has said would pose a significant security threat.
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman is leading negotiations for the White House, while Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin are attending for the Kremlin.
Ukrainian troops are seen during a military exercise near Kiev, Ukraine, on December 18, 2021. Photo by Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA-EFE
Russia has amassed hundreds of troops along Ukraine's eastern border, creating fears that it intends to invade the breakaway nation. Fueling the concerns is Russia's forced annexation of Crimea in 2014.
"The idea that Ukraine is the aggressor in this situation is absurd," Blinken said in a statement on Sunday. "It's Russia that invaded Ukraine nearly eight years ago. It's Russia whose military occupies part of Ukraine in Crimea. It's Russia that's taken aim repeatedly at Ukraine's democracy."
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he's not preparing to invade Ukraine and that Moscow has the right the move its military where it sees fit within its own borders.