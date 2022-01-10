Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 10, 2022 / 10:35 AM

Pizza Hut Canada adds Beyond Sausage to menu

By UPI Staff
Pizza Hut Canada adds Beyond Sausage to menu
Pizza Huts in Canada will offer Beyond Sausage on menus starting Monday. Photo courtesy of Pizza Hut Canada

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- More than 450 Pizza Hut restaurants in Canada are adding Beyond Meat's plant-based sausage to their menus permanently starting Monday.

KFC Beyond Fried Chicken also officially launched on Monday in the United States.

Advertisement

Canada is the second market to offer Beyond Sausage permanently. Pizza Hut restaurants in the United Kingdom added plant-based sausage to their menus in July 2021.

Beyond Meat said in a statement that more Canadians are adopting "flexitarian" diets.

The topping uses pea protein as a base to mimic the taste and texture of sausage.

In addition to adding meatless sausage -- including Beyond Italian Sausage Crumbles -- to any pizza, customers in Canada will be able to order a flatbread pizza and alfredo dish with the ingredient.

Pizza Hut tested plant-based pepperoni in five cities over the summer in the United States but hasn't launched the offering nationwide.

Last year, Pizza Hut's parent company, Yum Brands, announced a partnership with Beyond for meat substitutes for Taco Bell, KFC, and Pizza Hut.

"After seeing great excitement from Pizza Hut fans across Toronto and Edmonton last summer, we're beyond thrilled to give Canadian fans everywhere the opportunity to try and fall in love with these Beyond Meat menu items," said Amy Rozinsky, Head of Consumer Marketing of Pizza Hut Canada.

Advertisement

Pizza Hut has more than 18,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries.

Read More

KFC introduces plant-based Beyond Fried Chicken Restaurants introduced meals with fewer calories after labeling added to menus Switch to plant-based diet rid man of chronic migraines

Latest Headlines

Royals unveil Platinum Jubilee events to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne
World News // 3 minutes ago
Royals unveil Platinum Jubilee events to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Royal officials have unveiled plans this weekend to celebrate 70 years on the throne for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, better known as the Platinum Jubilee.
Shake Shack teams with South Korean conglomerate to tap into Malaysia
World News // 1 hour ago
Shake Shack teams with South Korean conglomerate to tap into Malaysia
SEOUL, Jan. 10 (UPI) -- South Korean food conglomerate SPC Group announced it has partnered with U.S. burger chain Shake Shack to open stores in Malaysia.
Kazakhstan president declares day of mourning, says protests were 'coup attempt'
World News // 1 hour ago
Kazakhstan president declares day of mourning, says protests were 'coup attempt'
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jormat Tokayev said Monday that protesters who were killed and arrested last week were armed terrorists involved in an "attempted coup d'etat."
Most experts say 'Deltacron' COVID-19 variant is not real, likely result of lab error
World News // 1 hour ago
Most experts say 'Deltacron' COVID-19 variant is not real, likely result of lab error
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Health experts have largely dismissed a reported new COVID-19 mutation said to combine elements of the Delta and Omicron variants, and said the strain likely occurred due to a lab error.
Lithuania pays U.S. terror suspect $113,000 for enduring CIA agents' torture
World News // 3 hours ago
Lithuania pays U.S. terror suspect $113,000 for enduring CIA agents' torture
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The government in Lithuania has paid more than $100,000 in compensation to a Saudi terror suspect who officials say was held and tortured by the CIA in the Baltic country without ever facing formal charges.
Another woman tests positive for COVID-19 after controversial party in Hong Kong
World News // 3 hours ago
Another woman tests positive for COVID-19 after controversial party in Hong Kong
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Officials say another person has tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a controversial birthday party in Hong Kong that resulted in several positive tests and mandatory quarantine for others.
Ukraine the focus at new round of security talks between U.S., Russia
World News // 4 hours ago
Ukraine the focus at new round of security talks between U.S., Russia
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The United States and Russia began a new round of security talks in Switzerland on Monday, which is expected to include new warnings about Moscow's designs in Ukraine.
Military court sentences deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to 4 more years in prison
World News // 4 hours ago
Military court sentences deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to 4 more years in prison
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- A military court in Myanmar sentenced deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday to an additional four years in prison for illegally possessing walkie-talkies and violating COVID-19 health restrictions.
Shark seen looming in floodwaters after heavy rain in northeast Australian city
World News // 5 hours ago
Shark seen looming in floodwaters after heavy rain in northeast Australian city
After heavy rain in Australia last week, a damaged levee system failed and caused water to inundate downtown Maryborough, Queensland. And if the flooding wasn't, spotted swimming in the murky waters.
Mexico charges 7 in Fast and Furious weapons trafficking sting
World News // 9 hours ago
Mexico charges 7 in Fast and Furious weapons trafficking sting
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- A Mexican judge has charged seven people for their involvement in the Operation Fast and Furious weapons scandal, the country's attorney general's office said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man who bought rifle for Kyle Rittenhouse takes plea deal
Man who bought rifle for Kyle Rittenhouse takes plea deal
Coldest air of the season thus far to usher in Midwest, Northeast
Coldest air of the season thus far to usher in Midwest, Northeast
World's COVID-19 cases rise 48%; Australia surges past 100,000 daily
World's COVID-19 cases rise 48%; Australia surges past 100,000 daily
Turkmenistan president seeks to extinguish 'Gates of Hell' gas crater
Turkmenistan president seeks to extinguish 'Gates of Hell' gas crater
Most experts say 'Deltacron' COVID-19 variant is not real, likely result of lab error
Most experts say 'Deltacron' COVID-19 variant is not real, likely result of lab error
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement