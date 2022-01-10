Pizza Hut Canada adds Beyond Sausage to menu

Pizza Huts in Canada will offer Beyond Sausage on menus starting Monday. Photo courtesy of Pizza Hut Canada

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- More than 450 Pizza Hut restaurants in Canada are adding Beyond Meat's plant-based sausage to their menus permanently starting Monday. KFC Beyond Fried Chicken also officially launched on Monday in the United States. Advertisement

Canada is the second market to offer Beyond Sausage permanently. Pizza Hut restaurants in the United Kingdom added plant-based sausage to their menus in July 2021.

Beyond Meat said in a statement that more Canadians are adopting "flexitarian" diets.

The topping uses pea protein as a base to mimic the taste and texture of sausage.

In addition to adding meatless sausage -- including Beyond Italian Sausage Crumbles -- to any pizza, customers in Canada will be able to order a flatbread pizza and alfredo dish with the ingredient.

Pizza Hut tested plant-based pepperoni in five cities over the summer in the United States but hasn't launched the offering nationwide.

Last year, Pizza Hut's parent company, Yum Brands, announced a partnership with Beyond for meat substitutes for Taco Bell, KFC, and Pizza Hut.

"After seeing great excitement from Pizza Hut fans across Toronto and Edmonton last summer, we're beyond thrilled to give Canadian fans everywhere the opportunity to try and fall in love with these Beyond Meat menu items," said Amy Rozinsky, Head of Consumer Marketing of Pizza Hut Canada.

Pizza Hut has more than 18,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries.