A map of Wulong district, China where 16 people were killed in a gas explosion on Friday. Photo courtesy Google Maps

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A suspected gas explosion killed 16 people and injured at least 10 more in southwestern China on Friday afternoon. The blast happened in Chongqing city in the Wulong District, according to the Chinese state Xinhua News Agency. Advertisement

The blast happened at a cafeteria for a local government district office, initially trapping a total of 26 people, CNN reported.

Rescue operations included more than 600 first responders.

The exact nature and cause of the explosion are still under investigation.

This isn't the first recent case of a deadly gas explosion in China. At least 12 people were killed in June after an early morning blast in Shiyan city, in Hubei province