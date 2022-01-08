Advertisement
World News
Jan. 8, 2022 / 10:05 AM

Kazakhstan: Authorities arrest ex-intelligence chief on accusations of treason

By Sommer Brokaw
Karim Massimov (C), recently ousted chairman of the National Security Council of Kazakhstan, has been arrested. File Photo by Kensburo Fukuhara/EPA-EFE

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Authorities have arrested the recently ousted head of Kazakhstan's National Security Committee, Karim Massimov, on suspicion of treason amid unrest after spike in gas prices.

The intelligence agency, a successor to the Soviet Committee for State Security, or KGB, said in a statement Saturday obtained by The New York Times that Massimov was arrested on Thursday, a day after Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev removed him from the NSC chairman post.

Massimov, who served as prime minister of Kazakhstan under former President Nursultan Nazarbayev, was arrested along with several other officials, according to the agency.

His dismissal and arrest comes amid deadly clashes this week in anti-government protests in response to fuel price spike that spread to Almaty, the country's largest city.

RELATED U.S. blacklists 8 Cuban officials over repression of July 11 protesters

Tokayev ordered police Friday to open fire "with lethal force" and without warning on protesters, who he called violent bandits and terrorists.

The violence in Almaty's streets between anti-government protestors and police largely subsided overnight Friday, according to The Washington Post.

Still, dozens of protesters and at least 18 officers were killed in the clashes, which began over rising fuel prices but also signaled wider discontent for government among citizens.

RELATED Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok resigns amid deadly anti-coup protests

Tokayev had also appealed earlier this week for a Russian-led military alliance to send peacekeepers to the country amid a state of emergency in the capital city Nur-Sultan, along with Almaty, after protests turned violent.

Since then, about 2,500 Russian-led troops have arrived in the country, BBC News reported.

Also, officials have shut off Internet access as demonstrators demanded the ouster of the authoritarian government.

RELATED One year after Jan. 6 attack, investigators and Americans still looking for accountability

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has questioned the Russian neighbor and former Soviet republic's decision to seek Russian military aid to deal with the civil unrest.

"One lesson of recent history is that once Russians are in your house, it's sometimes very difficult to get them to leave," Blinken told reporters at a State Department briefing Friday.

Latest Headlines

Up to 1,000 vehicles stranded, at least 20 dead amid Pakistan snowstorm
World News // 1 hour ago
Up to 1,000 vehicles stranded, at least 20 dead amid Pakistan snowstorm
A powerful winter storm that dumped heavy snow across northern Pakistan into the weekend turned deadly when an estimated 1,000 cars became stranded in the snow.
Iran says it's open to bilateral talks over plane downing
World News // 16 hours ago
Iran says it's open to bilateral talks over plane downing
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The Iranian government said Friday it's prepared to hold bilateral talks with the countries whose citizens were killed in the downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane in 2020 near Tehran.
Japanese prefectures under new COVID-19 restrictions
World News // 16 hours ago
Japanese prefectures under new COVID-19 restrictions
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Japan on Friday implemented new restrictions in three prefectures beset by a rise in COVID-19 cases some government officials have blamed on U.S. military bases.
Wolf Volcano erupts in Galapagos Islands
World News // 18 hours ago
Wolf Volcano erupts in Galapagos Islands
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Wolf volcano, the tallest volcano in the Galapagos Islands, has erupted for the first time in more than six years, Ecuadorian geologists announced Friday.
Hankook showcases airless tire at CES
World News // 23 hours ago
Hankook showcases airless tire at CES
SEOUL, Jan. 7 (UPI) -- South Korean manufacturer Hankook Tire showcased an airless tire, dubbed "i-Flex," during the Consumer Electronics Show 2022 in Las Vegas.
Gay South Korean couple lose equal coverage lawsuit against health insurer
World News // 1 day ago
Gay South Korean couple lose equal coverage lawsuit against health insurer
SEOUL, Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A Seoul court rejected a landmark lawsuit by a same-sex couple over shared health insurance benefits on Friday, a ruling that advocates say highlights the challenges the LGBT community faces in South Korea.
Kazakhstan president tells police to open fire with lethal force on protesters
World News // 1 day ago
Kazakhstan president tells police to open fire with lethal force on protesters
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Kazakhstan's president gave orders on Friday to open fire "with lethal force" and without warning against protesters.
Dozens of protesters, police killed as unrest intensifies in Kazakhstan
World News // 2 days ago
Dozens of protesters, police killed as unrest intensifies in Kazakhstan
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A number of protesters and law enforcement officers were killed during more violence in Kazakhstan on Thursday and rioters broke into government buildings and set some on fire, officials said.
Commission nominates first woman to Pakistan's Supreme Court
World News // 1 day ago
Commission nominates first woman to Pakistan's Supreme Court
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A Pakistani judicial commission on Thursday approved the nomination of Ayesha Malik to become the first woman to sit on the country's Supreme Court.
Airline cancels return flight for partying passengers now stuck in Mexico
World News // 1 day ago
Airline cancels return flight for partying passengers now stuck in Mexico
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Passengers seen partying on a flight from Canada to Mexico may end up stranded after their airline canceled the group's return trip and other carriers now say they also won't allow the travelers to board.
Trending Stories

