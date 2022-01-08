Advertisement
World News
Jan. 8, 2022 / 6:47 PM / Updated at 5:45 PM

Rock formation collapses onto boats in Brazil killing at least 10 people

By Adam Schrader & Daniel Uria
1/4
Rock formation collapses onto boats in Brazil killing at least 10 people
Fire department officials are pictured at Lake Furnas after a rock formation collapsed onto multiple boats traveling on a lake in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais on Saturday, killing at least 10 people. Photo courtesy Minas Gerias Fire Department/Twitter

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A rock formation collapsed onto multiple boats traveling on a lake in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais on Saturday, killing at least 10 people.

Video posted to social media and confirmed by the fire department in Minas Gerais shows the moment the massive rock formation slammed into the boats on Lake Furnas in the town of Capitólio.

Marcos Pimenta of the Minas Gerais civil police said 10 people were killed and no one remained missing on Sunday, after as many as 20 people were unaccounted for immediately after the incident.

RELATED Rio de Janerio cancels Carnival for second year due to COVID-19

First responders were able to rescue 24 people from two boats that were directly hit by the falling rock formation, fire department spokesman Pedro Aihara said. Those survivors were treated for injuries including broken bones.

Dozens of others who were on two nearby boats that suffered an indirect impact were treated for minor injuries, according to officials.

Advertisement
RELATED Ex-chief of Brazil's Olympics committee sentenced to 30 years for vote-buying

"Today, we are suffering the pain of a tragedy in our state, due to heavy rains, which caused the loosening of a wall of stones in Lake Furnas, in Capitólio," Romeu Zema, the governor of the state, said in a statement posted to Twitter.

"Rescue work is still ongoing. I stand in solidarity with the families at this difficult time. We will continue to act to provide the necessary support and support."

President Jair Bolsonaro said in a statement to Twitter that the Brazilian Navy deployed relief teams to help in the region while also providing search and rescue operations for victims of the tragedy.

Latest Headlines

Turkmenistan president seeks to extinguish 'Gates of Hell' gas crater
World News // 3 hours ago
Turkmenistan president seeks to extinguish 'Gates of Hell' gas crater
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan has ordered experts to find a way to finally put out the flames of the "Gates of Hell" tourist attraction in the country.
U.S. limits travel from military bases in Japan, South Korea
World News // 4 hours ago
U.S. limits travel from military bases in Japan, South Korea
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Defense Department has agreed to keep its troops on bases in Japan and limit activities off installations in Korea amid surghing cases COVID-19 cases.
World's COVID-19 cases rise 59%; Australia surges past 100,000 daily
World News // 5 hours ago
World's COVID-19 cases rise 59%; Australia surges past 100,000 daily
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- COVID-19 cases rose 51% worldwide in just one week as several nations have shattered daily records, including Australia with more than 100,000 cases daily after containing the outbreak until Omicron variant.
Russian troops flood Kazakhstan with forces amid protests
World News // 9 hours ago
Russian troops flood Kazakhstan with forces amid protests
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Russian troops continued their deployment into Kazakhstan on Sunday in the wake of deadly protests against the country's leadership after a rise in gas prices.
16 people killed, more injured in suspected gas explosion in China
World News // 1 day ago
16 people killed, more injured in suspected gas explosion in China
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A suspected gas explosion killed 16 people and injured at least 10 more in southwestern China on Friday afternoon.
Saudi princess released after almost three years in prison
World News // 1 day ago
Saudi princess released after almost three years in prison
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- An outspoken Saudi Princess has been released from custody after being detained for close to three years.
Iran sanctions more U.S. officials for assassination of Gen. Qassem Soleimani
World News // 1 day ago
Iran sanctions more U.S. officials for assassination of Gen. Qassem Soleimani
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Iran on Saturday added to its list of sanctions placed against dozens of former and current U.S. officials and military leaders in retaliation for the assassination of Gen. Qassem Soleimani.
McDonald's in Japan limits sales of fries over potato shortage, delays
World News // 1 day ago
McDonald's in Japan limits sales of fries over potato shortage, delays
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Customers at McDonald's in Japan are now limited to buying the small size of fries and will be for approximately the next month, the company announced.
London's $8M Marble Arch Mound to close Sunday after mockery
World News // 1 day ago
London's $8M Marble Arch Mound to close Sunday after mockery
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- London's $8 million Marble Arch Mound attraction will close on Sunday after receiving widespread mockery on social media since its opening six months ago.
Britain reports more than 150,000 deaths from COVID-19
World News // 1 day ago
Britain reports more than 150,000 deaths from COVID-19
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The British government reported that more than 150,057 people have died from COVID-19 within 28 days of testing positive for the virus after 313 new deaths were recorded Saturday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida man arrested with explosive near Oath Keepers rally
Florida man arrested with explosive near Oath Keepers rally
Russian troops flood Kazakhstan with forces amid protests
Russian troops flood Kazakhstan with forces amid protests
U.S. details new offers and threats to Russia over Ukraine conflict
U.S. details new offers and threats to Russia over Ukraine conflict
Man who bought rifle for Kyle Rittenhouse takes plea deal
Man who bought rifle for Kyle Rittenhouse takes plea deal
Asian man beaten in April in NYC dies from his injuries
Asian man beaten in April in NYC dies from his injuries
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement