Rock formation collapses onto boats in Brazil killing at least 10 people

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A rock formation collapsed onto multiple boats traveling on a lake in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais on Saturday, killing at least 10 people.
Video posted to social media and confirmed by the fire department in Minas Gerais shows the moment the massive rock formation slammed into the boats on Lake Furnas in the town of Capitólio.
Marcos Pimenta of the Minas Gerais civil police said 10 people were killed and no one remained missing on Sunday, after as many as 20 people were unaccounted for immediately after the incident.