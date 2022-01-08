Rock formation collapses onto boats in Brazil killing at least 10 people

1/4

Fire department officials are pictured at Lake Furnas after a rock formation collapsed onto multiple boats traveling on a lake in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais on Saturday, killing at least 10 people. Photo courtesy Minas Gerias Fire Department/Twitter

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A rock formation collapsed onto multiple boats traveling on a lake in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais on Saturday, killing at least 10 people. Video posted to social media and confirmed by the fire department in Minas Gerais shows the moment the massive rock formation slammed into the boats on Lake Furnas in the town of Capitólio. Advertisement Atualizações Operação Capitólio pic.twitter.com/d4JZeFY4Ma— Bombeiros_MG (@Bombeiros_MG) January 8, 2022 Marcos Pimenta of the Minas Gerais civil police said 10 people were killed and no one remained missing on Sunday, after as many as 20 people were unaccounted for immediately after the incident. RELATED Rio de Janerio cancels Carnival for second year due to COVID-19

First responders were able to rescue 24 people from two boats that were directly hit by the falling rock formation, fire department spokesman Pedro Aihara said. Those survivors were treated for injuries including broken bones.

- Momentos antes da tragédia. pic.twitter.com/OcoGaVj63Q— Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) January 8, 2022

Dozens of others who were on two nearby boats that suffered an indirect impact were treated for minor injuries, according to officials.

Advertisement

"Today, we are suffering the pain of a tragedy in our state, due to heavy rains, which caused the loosening of a wall of stones in Lake Furnas, in Capitólio," Romeu Zema, the governor of the state, said in a statement posted to Twitter.

"Rescue work is still ongoing. I stand in solidarity with the families at this difficult time. We will continue to act to provide the necessary support and support."

President Jair Bolsonaro said in a statement to Twitter that the Brazilian Navy deployed relief teams to help in the region while also providing search and rescue operations for victims of the tragedy.

RELATED Brazilian court investigating Bolsonaro comments linking COVID-19 vaccines, AIDS - Tão logo aconteceu o lamentável desastre em Capitólio/MG, a Marinha deslocou para a região equipe de socorro da Força. - Desde então a @marmilbr vem atuando no resgate de vítimas e transporte de feridos para a Santa Casa local. pic.twitter.com/lDuF0jPK7T— Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) January 8, 2022