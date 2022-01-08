Advertisement
World News
Jan. 8, 2022 / 6:47 PM

Rock formation collapses onto boats in Brazil killing at least 6 people

By Adam Schrader
Rock formation collapses onto boats in Brazil killing at least 6 people
Fire department officials are pictured at Lake Furnas after a rock formation collapsed onto multiple boats traveling on a lake in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais on Saturday, killing at least six people. Photo courtesy Minas Gerias Fire Department/Twitter

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A rock formation collapsed onto multiple boats traveling on a lake in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais on Saturday, killing at least six people.

Video posted to social media and confirmed by the fire department in Minas Gerais shows the moment the massive rock formation slammed into the boats on Lake Furnas in the town of Capitólio.

The bodies of six people have been confirmed to have died while divers with rescue teams continue searching for 20 missing people, fire department spokesman Pedro Aihara said.

RELATED Rio de Janerio cancels Carnival for second year due to COVID-19

First responders were able to rescue 24 people from two boats that were directly hit by the falling rock formation, Aihara said. Those survivors were treated for injuries including broken bones.

Dozens of others who were on two nearby boats that suffered an indirect impact were treated for minor injuries, according to officials.

RELATED Ex-chief of Brazil's Olympics committee sentenced to 30 years for vote-buying

"Today, we are suffering the pain of a tragedy in our state, due to heavy rains, which caused the loosening of a wall of stones in Lake Furnas, in Capitólio," Romeu Zema, the governor of the state, said in a statement posted to Twitter.

"Rescue work is still ongoing. I stand in solidarity with the families at this difficult time. We will continue to act to provide the necessary support and support."

President Jair Bolsonaro said in a statement to Twitter that the Brazilian Navy deployed relief teams to help in the region while also providing search and rescue operations for victims of the tragedy.

