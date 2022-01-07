Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 7, 2022 / 9:42 AM

Kazakhstan president tells police to open fire with lethal force on protestors

By UPI Staff
1/5
Kazakhstan president tells police to open fire with lethal force on protestors
Riot police block a street during a protest rally over a hike in energy prices in Almaty, Kazakhstan, earlier this week after Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency in the capital until January 19. Tokayev on Friday ordered police to open fire on protesters with lethal force if necessary. Photo by STR/EPA-EFE

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Kazakhstan's president gave orders Friday to open fire "with lethal force" and without warning against protestors.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered security forces and the army to use lethal force against what he called violent bandits and terrorists.

Advertisement

Dozens of protestors and at least 18 officers were killed in clashes this week, but the figure may rise.

More than 3,000 people have been detained after protests against a sudden rise in fuel prices turned violent.

Protestors have long been frustrated over the country's political and economic situation.

Tokayev said Friday that the country's largest city, Almaty, has been stabilized after introducing a state of emergency that will run until Jan. 22.

"But terrorists continue to damage state and private property and use weapons against citizens," he said. "I gave the order to law enforcement agencies and the army to open fire to kill without warning."

Tokaykev painted protestors to be the product of a well-organized enemy carrying out terrorist attacks and specialists trained in ideological sabotage.

But protestors denied those claims and said they were there to combat corruption.

Protestors stormed the airport, entered government buildings and set fire to Almaty's main administration office.

Advertisement

About 3,600 members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization were deployed to the area earlier this week.

Read More

Dozens of protesters, police killed as unrest intensifies in Kazakhstan Peacekeepers sent to Kazakhstan amid state of emergency, protests over energy prices Biden administration extends ISS operations through 2030

Latest Headlines

Gay South Korean couple lose equal coverage lawsuit against health insurer
World News // 16 minutes ago
Gay South Korean couple lose equal coverage lawsuit against health insurer
SEOUL, Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A Seoul court rejected a landmark lawsuit by a same-sex couple over shared health insurance benefits on Friday, a ruling that advocates say highlights the challenges the LGBT community faces in South Korea.
Dozens of protesters, police killed as unrest intensifies in Kazakhstan
World News // 1 day ago
Dozens of protesters, police killed as unrest intensifies in Kazakhstan
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A number of protesters and law enforcement officers were killed during more violence in Kazakhstan on Thursday and rioters broke into government buildings and set some on fire, officials said.
Commission nominates first woman to Pakistan's Supreme Court
World News // 15 hours ago
Commission nominates first woman to Pakistan's Supreme Court
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A Pakistani judicial commission on Thursday approved the nomination of Ayesha Malik to become the first woman to sit on the country's Supreme Court.
Airline cancels return flight for partying passengers now stuck in Mexico
World News // 16 hours ago
Airline cancels return flight for partying passengers now stuck in Mexico
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Passengers seen partying on a flight from Canada to Mexico may end up stranded after their airline canceled the group's return trip and other carriers now say they also won't allow the travelers to board.
France fines Google, Facebook over cookies policies
World News // 16 hours ago
France fines Google, Facebook over cookies policies
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The French CNIL on Thursday fined Google and Facebook after finding the companies failed to provide users a way to reject cookies as easily as they accept them.
WHO notified after rare case of bird flu transmission in England
World News // 17 hours ago
WHO notified after rare case of bird flu transmission in England
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A person in southwest England has contracted a case of bird flu transmitted by exposure to diseased animals, the country's health authority confirmed Thursday.
6.1-magnitude earthquake shakes Nicaragua
World News // 18 hours ago
6.1-magnitude earthquake shakes Nicaragua
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the west coast of Nicaragua on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
Volkswagen sets date for reveal of 'groovy' Microbus remade as autonomous EV
World News // 19 hours ago
Volkswagen sets date for reveal of 'groovy' Microbus remade as autonomous EV
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Volkswagen has set a date for the reveal of its "groovy" microbus remade as an autonomous electric van five years after it teased the concept.
IT malfunction at Gatwick Airport causes travel delays
World News // 20 hours ago
IT malfunction at Gatwick Airport causes travel delays
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Flights were unable to land or take off at Gatwick airport in London for just under two hours Thursday morning after a computer glitch disrupted travel.
Hyundai tells CES it's bringing robotics into metaverse
World News // 22 hours ago
Hyundai tells CES it's bringing robotics into metaverse
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor said it would use robotics in the "metaverse," or the virtual world. The conglomerate disclosed the plan during its presentation at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dog hailed a hero after leading N.H. police to hypothermic owner after truck crash
Dog hailed a hero after leading N.H. police to hypothermic owner after truck crash
Appeals court rules against Texas' ban on mask mandates
Appeals court rules against Texas' ban on mask mandates
Airline cancels return flight for partying passengers now stuck in Mexico
Airline cancels return flight for partying passengers now stuck in Mexico
Supreme Court to hear challenge to Biden's large company vaccine mandate
Supreme Court to hear challenge to Biden's large company vaccine mandate
Boston Marathon bomber not paying restitution despite money in account, prosecutors say
Boston Marathon bomber not paying restitution despite money in account, prosecutors say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement