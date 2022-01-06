Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 6, 2022 / 6:06 PM

Airline cancels return flight for partying passengers now stuck in Mexico

By Simon Druker
1/2
Airline cancels return flight for partying passengers now stuck in Mexico
Travelers on a flight from Montreal, Canada, to Cancun, Mexico (pictured) found themselves without a return flight after it was canceled by the airline. File photo by javarman/Shutterstock.

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Passengers seen partying on a flight from Canada to Mexico may end up stranded after their airline canceled the group's return trip and other carriers now say they also won't allow the travelers to board.

The Sunwing charter flight to Cancun took off on Dec. 30 and photos and video quickly began circulating on social media of passengers without masks dancing and apparently vaping and sharing a large bottle of vodka.

Advertisement

The airline later canceled the group's return flight which had been scheduled for Wednesday. Two other major carriers -- Air Transat and Air Canada -- both said they would refuse to carry the passengers.

Trip organizer James William Awad, who operates a private club based in Montreal, Canada, issued a statement via social media Thursday. Awad said he understands "why many fellow citizens are upset about the current situation." He also confirmed he met with Sunwing security representatives but could not agree to one of the airline's conditions, leading to the canceled return flight.

RELATED NORAD scrambled to escort Canadian plane because of rowdy, drunken passengers

Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra called the behavior "unacceptable" and confirmed an investigation is pending.

Advertisement

"Our government takes reported incidents such as these very seriously," said Transport Canada in a statement.

RELATED Jet passengers chewed way out of retraints

"We have directed our respective departmental officials to immediately launch an investigation into these allegations of non-compliance with COVID-19 and air safety rules and regulations."

The agency said it has been in contact with the airline about the flight. If it determines non-compliance with regulations occurred, it could issue fines up to $5,000 per offense to passengers.

Passengers could also face jail time if they're found to have used fraudulent travel documents.

RELATED Air travelers facing thousands more canceled or delayed U.S. flights

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the incident a "slap in the face" during a briefing on Thursday, and called for a full investigation.

The Canadian government continues to advise all citizens to avoid non-essential travel outside the country.

Latest Headlines

France fines Google, Facebook over cookies policies
World News // 1 hour ago
France fines Google, Facebook over cookies policies
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The French CNIL on Thursday fined Google and Facebook after finding the companies failed to provide users a way to reject cookies as easily as they accept them.
WHO notified after rare case of bird flu transmission in England
World News // 1 hour ago
WHO notified after rare case of bird flu transmission in England
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A person in southwest England has contracted a case of bird flu transmitted by exposure to diseased animals, the country's health authority confirmed Thursday.
6.1-magnitude earthquake shakes Nicaragua
World News // 3 hours ago
6.1-magnitude earthquake shakes Nicaragua
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the west coast of Nicaragua on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
Volkswagen sets date for reveal of 'groovy' Microbus remade as autonomous EV
World News // 4 hours ago
Volkswagen sets date for reveal of 'groovy' Microbus remade as autonomous EV
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Volkswagen has set a date for the reveal of its "groovy" microbus remade as an autonomous electric van five years after it teased the concept.
IT malfunction at Gatwick Airport causes travel delays
World News // 5 hours ago
IT malfunction at Gatwick Airport causes travel delays
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Flights were unable to land or take off at Gatwick airport in London for just under two hours Thursday morning after a computer glitch disrupted travel.
Hyundai tells CES it's bringing robotics into metaverse
World News // 7 hours ago
Hyundai tells CES it's bringing robotics into metaverse
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor said it would use robotics in the "metaverse," or the virtual world. The conglomerate disclosed the plan during its presentation at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
Pope Francis urges Christians to look to heaven during Epiphany
World News // 7 hours ago
Pope Francis urges Christians to look to heaven during Epiphany
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Pope Francis urged Christians to life their eyes "up to heaven" in celebration of the Epiphany -- a day that commemorates the baptism of Jesus Christ -- on Thursday.
Record heavy snow disrupts Tokyo transit, including flights
World News // 8 hours ago
Record heavy snow disrupts Tokyo transit, including flights
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Tokyo was issued a rare heavy snow warning from the Japan Meteorological Agency on Thursday, where weather has disrupted flights and rail travel.
British lawmaker Margaret Ferrier faces trial for traveling with COVID-19
World News // 9 hours ago
British lawmaker Margaret Ferrier faces trial for traveling with COVID-19
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- British Parliament member Margaret Ferrier was set to appear in a Scotland court Thursday, accused of violating self-isolation COVID-19 rules in 2020 to travel and visit businesses after she'd tested positive.
Report: Crypto crime hits all-time high in 2021
World News // 10 hours ago
Report: Crypto crime hits all-time high in 2021
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Cryptocurrency crime hit an all-time high in 2021 with illicit addresses receiving $14 billion throughout the year, according to new data from blockchain analytics from Chainanalysis.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mayo Clinic fires 700 employees who refused COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Mayo Clinic fires 700 employees who refused COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Dog hailed a hero after leading N.H. police to hypothermic owner after truck crash
Dog hailed a hero after leading N.H. police to hypothermic owner after truck crash
Storms to raise risk of avalanches in Pacific Northwest
Storms to raise risk of avalanches in Pacific Northwest
On anniversary of Jan. 6 attack, Biden says Trump 'held dagger at throat of America'
On anniversary of Jan. 6 attack, Biden says Trump 'held dagger at throat of America'
Arizona police officer who shot, killed man in wheelchair fired
Arizona police officer who shot, killed man in wheelchair fired
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement