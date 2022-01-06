British lawmaker Margaret Ferrier faces trial for traveling with COVID-19

British lawmaker Margaret Ferrier (L) is seen with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 4, 2019. File Photo by Robert Perry/EPA-EFE

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- British Parliament member Margaret Ferrier was set to appear in a Scotland court Thursday, accused of violating self-isolation COVID-19 rules in 2020 to travel and visit businesses after she'd tested positive. Ferrier, who pleaded not guilty to charges of culpable and reckless conduct, was scheduled to appear in Glasgow Sheriff Court. Her trial is set for August. Advertisement

Prosecutors said the lawmaker exposed people "to the risk of infection, illness and death" in September 2020 during a public excursion to Glasgow and London.

Ferrier had visited the Lifestyle Leisure Center, Vanilla Salon and Sweet P Boutique in South Lanarkshire, St. Mungo's Church in Glasgow and Vic's Bar in Prestwick after testing positive, prosecutors say.

She also took a taxi from Cambuslang to Glasgow Central Station, a train from Glasgow Central to London Euston and back, along with visiting British Parliament in London, the charges say.

"There will be a few police witnesses but the majority of the case will be taken up with civilian witnesses," prosecutor Mark Allan said, according to Sky News.

"There are also a number of civilian witnesses with significant commitments to Parliament which will require to be worked around."

Ferrier has represented Rutherglen and Hamilton West in Scotland since 2019. She has refused numerous calls to resign over her actions, including from Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.