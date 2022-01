The 6.1-magnitude earthquake was located in the waters of the Pacific Ocean, about 35 miles north-northeast of Leon. Image courtesy of the USGS

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the west coast of Nicaragua on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The epicenter of the temblor was located about 35 miles north of Corinth and 35 miles north-northeast of Leon, the second-largest city in the country. Advertisement

The earthquake, recorded at 10:25 a.m., had a depth of about 13 miles.

Vice President Rosario Murillo said the shaking was widely felt in the capital of Managua, according to Nicaragua's La Nueva Radio YA.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.