Pope Francis kisses a figurine of the Christ Child as he celebrates Holy Mass for the Solemnity of the Epiphany of the Lord, in the Saint Peter's Basilica in Vatican City. Photo by Angelo Carconi/EPA-EFE

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Pope Francis urged Christians to life their eyes "up to heaven" in celebration of the Epiphany -- a day that commemorates the baptism of Jesus Christ -- on Thursday. During a homily, Pope Francis urged Christians to embrace the spirit of the three wise men to visit Jesus in Bethlehem. Advertisement

"The Church needs this deep desire and zeal that should animate our journey of life and faith," the Pope said, according to a Vatican press release.

He noted how the Magi asked questions, demonstrated courage by challenging King Herod, and were open to returning home another way with the creativity of spirit.

In Tarpon Springs, the Greek Orthodox community hosted the largest Epiphany celebration in the western hemisphere at the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.

Nearly 70 teenage boys jumped from boats to retrieve a white cross in Spring Bayou with more than 20,000 spectators watching.