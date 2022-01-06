Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 6, 2022 / 11:37 AM

Hyundai tells CES it's bringing robotics into metaverse

By Kim Hye-ran & Kim Tae-gyu, UPI News Korea
Hyundai tells CES it's bringing robotics into metaverse
Hyundai Motor Chairman Chung Eui-sun enters a presentation stage along with Spot, a four-legged robot, during the Consumer Electronics Show 2022 Tuesday in Las Vegas. Photo courtesy of Hyundai Motor

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor said the company would use robotics in the "metaverse," or the virtual world.

The conglomerate disclosed the plan during its Tuesday presentation at the Consumer Electronics Show 2022 in Las Vegas.

Advertisement

Hyundai dubbed the vision as "meta-mobility," which it said is designed to make robots act as a medium between the real world and virtual spaces so that changes in the metaverse are reflected in reality.

The company said the distinctions between future mobilities would be blurred thanks to robotics technology, and as a result, vehicles and urban air mobility devices will serve as smart devices to access the metaverse platform.

RELATED Chrysler unveils Airflow electric vehicle concept at CES show in Las Vegas

"At Hyundai, we are harnessing the power of robotics to achieve great things. We envision future mobility solutions made possible by advanced robotics -- even expanding our mobility solutions to meta-mobility," Hyundai Chairman Chung Eui-sun said.

This vision will enable unlimited freedom of movement and progress for humanity."

Over the past few years, Hyundai has bet big on robotics technology. In particular, the firm acquired U.S. robotics company Boston Dynamics in 2020 for $880 million.

RELATED Concept cars, new phones, health gadgets highlight shortened, in-person CES

The startup is famous for machines such as Spot and Atlas. The former is a four-legged robot that can trot, climb stairs, and open doors, while the latter is a humanoid robot.

Advertisement

Boston Dynamics founder and Chairman Mark Raibert also attended the presentation and said he envisioned a future in which people and robots work side by side.

"We see a future where robots become more than just task-oriented tools, more than just machines," Raibert said. "We believe in a future where robots become useful, trusted companions in our everyday lives."

RELATED Samsung to release new TVs that allow users to trade NFTs

Latest Headlines

Pope Francis urges Christians to look to heaven during Epiphany
World News // 1 hour ago
Pope Francis urges Christians to look to heaven during Epiphany
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Pope Francis urged Christians to life their eyes "up to heaven" in celebration of the Epiphany -- a day that commemorates the baptism of Jesus Christ -- on Thursday.
Record heavy snow disrupts Tokyo transit, including flights
World News // 2 hours ago
Record heavy snow disrupts Tokyo transit, including flights
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Tokyo was issued a rare heavy snow warning from the Japan Meteorological Agency on Thursday, where weather has disrupted flights and rail travel.
British lawmaker Margaret Ferrier faces trial for traveling with COVID-19
World News // 3 hours ago
British lawmaker Margaret Ferrier faces trial for traveling with COVID-19
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- British Parliament member Margaret Ferrier was set to appear in a Scotland court Thursday, accused of violating self-isolation COVID-19 rules in 2020 to travel and visit businesses after she'd tested positive.
Report: Crypto crime hits all-time high in 2021
World News // 3 hours ago
Report: Crypto crime hits all-time high in 2021
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Cryptocurrency crime hit an all-time high in 2021 with illicit addresses receiving $14 billion throughout the year, according to new data from blockchain analytics from Chainanalysis.
Greenpeace installs 'last voting booth' in South Korea to highlight climate crisis
World News // 4 hours ago
Greenpeace installs 'last voting booth' in South Korea to highlight climate crisis
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Greenpeace Korea unveiled what it called the "last voting booth" in downtown Seoul on Thursday as part of a campaign to bring climate issues to the foreground of South Korea's presidential election in March.
French lawmakers pass bill to increase restrictions for COVID-19 'vaccine pass'
World News // 4 hours ago
French lawmakers pass bill to increase restrictions for COVID-19 'vaccine pass'
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- French lawmakers on Thursday approved a stricter version of its COVID-19 "vaccine pass," requiring all over 12 to prove their vaccination status to access restaurants, cultural events and most public transportation.
Dozens of protesters, police killed as unrest intensifies in Kazakhstan
World News // 4 hours ago
Dozens of protesters, police killed as unrest intensifies in Kazakhstan
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A number of protesters and law enforcement officers were killed during more violence in Kazakhstan on Thursday and rioters broke into government buildings and set some on fire, officials said.
North Korea says missile launched Wednesday was hypersonic
World News // 12 hours ago
North Korea says missile launched Wednesday was hypersonic
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (UPI) -- North Korea successfully launched a hypersonic missile and hit a target more than 400 miles away, a test that officials said was of "strategic significance" in developing the country's weapons program.
Peacekeepers sent to Kazakhstan amid state of emergency, protests over energy prices
World News // 1 day ago
Peacekeepers sent to Kazakhstan amid state of emergency, protests over energy prices
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Kazakhstan declared a state of emergency Wednesday in the capital city of Nur-Sultan and the largest city Almaty after protests over energy prices turned violent.
Pope Francis: People who adopt pets over children contribute to loss of 'humanity'
World News // 18 hours ago
Pope Francis: People who adopt pets over children contribute to loss of 'humanity'
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Wednesday said that people choosing to adopt pets rather than children "takes away our humanity" as a civilization.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mayo Clinic fires 700 employees who refused COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Mayo Clinic fires 700 employees who refused COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Attorney General Merrick Garland: Our actions related to Jan. 6 not over
Attorney General Merrick Garland: Our actions related to Jan. 6 not over
Mafia fugitive arrested in Spain, spotted on Google Street View
Mafia fugitive arrested in Spain, spotted on Google Street View
Dog hailed a hero after leading N.H. police to hypothermic owner after truck crash
Dog hailed a hero after leading N.H. police to hypothermic owner after truck crash
Arizona police officer who shot, killed man in wheelchair fired
Arizona police officer who shot, killed man in wheelchair fired
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement