French lawmakers pass bill to increase restrictions for COVID-19 'vaccine pass'

The passage of the bill came after three days of intense debate among French lawmakers, sparked by President Emmanuel Macron saying that he wanted to increase pressure on unvaccinated people by upping restrictions. File Photo by Sebastien Nogier/EPA-EFE

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The French National Assembly on Thursday approved a stricter version of its COVID-19 "vaccine pass," requiring everyone over 12 to prove their vaccination status to access restaurants, cultural events and most public transportation. Negative COVID-19 tests will no longer be accepted, except to enter health facilities and to get healthcare services. Advertisement

The passage of the bill came after three days of intense debate among French lawmakers, sparked by President Emmanuel Macron saying that he wanted to increase pressure on unvaccinated people by upping restrictions.

More than 90% of French adults have been fully vaccinated, which is one of the highest rates in the world. About 5 million people, though, have stubbornly resisted the vaccine. Brigitte Bardot, one of the country's most recognized actresses, has publicly refused the shot.

Macron said he hopes the new law will coerce vaccine-hesitant residents to change their minds. On Wednesday, about 66,000 people received the first shot of vaccine ahead of the stricter law being approved.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex defended Macron's hard stance.

"When you are a citizen of our beautiful republic, you have rights, but also duties," Castex said, according to The Guardian. "It's called civic-mindedness, it's called a sense of responsibility."