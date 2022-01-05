British publisher ordered to pay Meghan Markle about $1 in privacy case

The award the court ordered the publisher to pay was just £1, which is equivalent to about $1.35. Experts say the typical award for such a victory is between $100,000 and $170,000. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
However, the paper's publisher, Associated Newspapers, also agreed to pay Markle damages for copyright infringement. That amount was not specified.
Prince Harry is also suing Rupert Murdoch's News U.K. and Daily Mirror publisher Reach over phone-hacking claims that are expected be heard later this year. File Photo by Aidan Crawley/EPA-EFE
The Mail on Sunday will also have to pay for Megan's legal costs, which could amount to more than $1.35 million.
The court ruled last month that Markle had a reasonable expectation of privacy for the contents of the letter to her father.
The news outlets were ordered to publish front-page and homepage declarations stating that they lost the three-year legal battle, which they did on Dec. 26.
