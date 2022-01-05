Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 5, 2022 / 2:55 PM

Mafia fugitive arrested in Spain, spotted on Google Street View

By Doug Cunningham
Mafia fugitive arrested in Spain, spotted on Google Street View
Catanzaro Chief Prosecutor Nicola Gratteri (L), one of Italy's best-known anti-Mafia investigators, arrives for the biggest ever trial into Italy's most powerful Mafia, the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta, in the Calabria regiion on January 13. File Photo by Salvatore Monteverde/EPA-EFE

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- An Italian Mafia fugitive arrested in Spain faces life in prison after 20 years on the run from police.

A Google Street View appearance led to the arrest of a Gioacchino Gammino.

Advertisement

Italy's La Repubblica reported Wednesday that Gammino seemed surprised when police found him.

"How did you find me? I hadn't phoned my family in 10 years," he said to police.

RELATED Italian mafia fugitive arrested in Caribbean after posting YouTube cooking videos

He was arrested in Galapagar near Madrid.

Gammino is a convicted murderer. He was identified in an image of two men talking at a fruit and vegetable shop in Galapagar.

Gammino was among the most wanted Italian fugitives. He was working as a chef and owned a fruit and vegetable shop when arrested.

RELATED Italy begins largest mob trial in decades against Ndrangheta syndicate

The arrest happened Dec. 17 but was first reported Wednesday.

Gammino had been serving a life sentence for murder and other crimes when he escaped from Rebibbia prison in Rome in 2002.

His escape came while a film was being made at the prison.

RELATED New sweep nabs accused Italian Mafia figures across Europe

Palermo prosecutor Francesco Lo Voi told The Guardian investigators had tracked him to Spain.

"It's not as if we spend our days wading through Google Maps to find fugitives," Lo Voi said. "There were many previous and long investigations, which led us to Spain. We were on a good path, with Google Maps helping to confirm our investigations."

Advertisement

Gammino's capture comes months after another Mafia fugitive was found after starting a YouTube cooking show with his wife in the Dominican Republic.

Marc Feren Claude Biart was a member of the 'Ndrangheta mafia clan in Calabria who eluded police in 2014 and has been on the run for seven years. He was careful to hide his face in the YouTube videos, but distinguishing tattoos gave him away and he was arrested in March.

Latest Headlines

Police in Spain arrest 37 people for sexual exploitation of minors
World News // 20 minutes ago
Police in Spain arrest 37 people for sexual exploitation of minors
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Police in Spain arrested 37 people for sexually exploiting minors and drug trafficking.
Treasury Department announces sanctions on Bosnian Serb leader
World News // 1 hour ago
Treasury Department announces sanctions on Bosnian Serb leader
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department on Wednesday announced sanctions against Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik and a television station linked to him with sanctions for a secessionist bid that could destabilize the fragile country.
One girl dead, several injured in Spanish bouncy castle accident
World News // 3 hours ago
One girl dead, several injured in Spanish bouncy castle accident
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- An 8-year-old girl died Wednesday and several others were injured after a bouncy castle blew several feet into the air at a Spanish fairground.
South Korean air force pilot makes emergency gear-up landing in F-35
World News // 3 hours ago
South Korean air force pilot makes emergency gear-up landing in F-35
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A South Korean Air Force pilot was forced to make an emergency landing because of malfunctioning landing gear in his F-35 Lightning II fighter early Tuesday afternoon.
Rio de Janerio cancels Carnival for second year due to COVID-19
World News // 4 hours ago
Rio de Janerio cancels Carnival for second year due to COVID-19
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Rio de Janeiro has canceled its iconic Carnival festival for the second straight year, due to the COVID-19 Omicron surge in Brazil.
Kazakhstan declares emergency amid protests over energy prices
World News // 5 hours ago
Kazakhstan declares emergency amid protests over energy prices
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Kazakhstan declared a state of emergency Wednesday in the capital city of Nur-Sultan and the largest city Almaty after protests over energy prices turned violent.
North Korea fires projectile, believed to be ballistic missile
World News // 15 hours ago
North Korea fires projectile, believed to be ballistic missile
SEOUL, Jan. 5 (UPI) -- North Korea fired a missile into the sea Wednesday morning, the governments of South Korea and Japan said, marking the first military provocation of the new year by Pyongyang.
Cardinal Francisco Alvarez Martinez dies at age 96
World News // 5 hours ago
Cardinal Francisco Alvarez Martinez dies at age 96
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Cardinal Francisco Alvarez Martinez, Archbishop Emeritus of Toledo, died Wednesday at age 96.
British publisher ordered to pay Meghan Markle about $1 in privacy case
World News // 7 hours ago
British publisher ordered to pay Meghan Markle about $1 in privacy case
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A British publisher has been ordered to pay Meghan Markle, the wife of Prince Harry, a little more than $1 in her victorious lawsuit over publication of a private letter she wrote to her father.
First woman of color completes solo expedition in Antarctica
World News // 20 hours ago
First woman of color completes solo expedition in Antarctica
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A British-born Sikh officer in the British armed forces on Monday became the first woman of color to complete a solo expedition of Antarctica.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider says she's fine after robbery
'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider says she's fine after robbery
Lithuanian president says opening 'Taiwanese' office was a mistake
Lithuanian president says opening 'Taiwanese' office was a mistake
China's longest underwater highway tunnel opens to vehicles
China's longest underwater highway tunnel opens to vehicles
Watch live: AG Merrick Garland gives update on Jan. 6 investigation
Watch live: AG Merrick Garland gives update on Jan. 6 investigation
Father, son plead guilty to Jan. 6 Capitol charges
Father, son plead guilty to Jan. 6 Capitol charges
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement