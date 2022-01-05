Kazakhstan declares emergency amid protests over energy prices

People protest during rally over a hike in energy prices in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday. Protesters stormed the mayor's office in Almaty, as Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency in the capital until January 19. Photo by EPA-EFE

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Kazakhstan declared a state of emergency Wednesday in the capital city of Nur-Sultan and its largest city, Almaty, after protests over energy prices turned violent. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev dismissed the government as he declared the emergency. It appeared to be a bid to concede to protester demands. Advertisement

Internet access was cut in Kazakhstan by Kazakhtelecom, the country's largest telecommunications company, as demonstrators demanded the ouster of the authoritarian government.

Police in Almaty used tear gas, stun grenades and rubber bullets against protesters who stormed the mayor's office.

Hundreds of protesters, some armed with rubber truncheons battled police in Almaty and seized some police vehicles, The New York Times reported.

At least one fire broke out during the protest at the Almaty office of Nur Otan, Kazakhstan's ruling political party.

A document published on the Kazakhstan president's website said the state of emergency includes a ban on mass gatherings, an overnight curfew and restrictions on entering or leaving Almaty.

It was the fourth straight day of protests over a doubling of the price for liquefied petroleum gas.

The protest began in the western region of the country and spread from there. Thousands of protesters were in the streets throughout Kazakhstan Wednesday.

Advertisement

Tokayev's office said he has appointed Alikhan Smailov as acting prime minister.

Tokayev tweeted that the violence was caused by "destructive individuals who want to undermine the stability and unity of our society."

He said the government would meet to discuss "the socio-economic demands" of protesters.