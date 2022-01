View of the bouncy castle in the morning after the attraction was lifted up by a gust of wind causing an 8 year-old girl death and hurting nine other children, two of them seriously, in the town of Mislata. Photo by Ana Escobar/EPA

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- An 8-year-old girl died Wednesday and several others were injured after a bouncy castle blew several feet into the air at a Spanish fairground. Nine girls were thrown off the inflatable at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday night at a fair in Mislata, a town near Valencia. Advertisement

Parents watched as their children were swept up with the castle in a strong wind and fell to the ground.

Soon after, emergency workers, parents, police and fair workers worked to free the girls from the castle, which landed on top of them.

The girl who died fell on her head and died from her injuries at La Fe Hospital 12 hours later.

A 4-year-old girl was in serious condition with multiple injuries. A police officer was able to stop her bleeding until emergency workers arrived.

Seven other girls suffered less serious injuries.

Police are investigating whether the company that hosts the fair had any responsibility.

Local reports said the bouncy castle passed annual inspections and a check by a qualified engineer.

Another similar incident occurred recently in Tasmania, where five children died after being swept up with a bouncy castle.