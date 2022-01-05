Trending
Jan. 5, 2022 / 9:25 AM

Cardinal Francisco Alvarez Martinez dies at age 96

By UPI Staff
Cardinal Francisco Alvarez Martinez dies at age 96
Cardinal Francisco Alvarez Martinez from Spain was inducted by Pope John Paul II, during the Consistory ceremony in Saint Peter's Square on February 21, 2001. File Photo by Alessandro Bianchi/EPA

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Cardinal Francisco Alvarez Martinez, Archbishop Emeritus of Toledo, died Wednesday at age 96.

He died in a hospital in Madrid after battling a long illness, the Vatican announced.

The College of Cardinals now consists of 214 cardinals with 120 electors and 94 non-electors.

Martinez was born on July 14, 1925, in Santa Eulalia de Ferrones Llanera in Spain. He was ordained in 1950 and worked as a personal secretary to Archbishop Lauzurica y Torralba.

In 1973, he was appointed Bishop of Tarazona, then later named Bishop of Calahorra and la Calzada-Logrono in 1976.

Martinez was promoted to Archbishop of Toledo in 1995 and became a member of the Standing Commission and Executive Committee of the Spanish Episcopal Conference.

He retired in 2002, then participated in the conclave that elected Pope Benedict XVI in 2005.

