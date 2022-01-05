Trending
World News
Jan. 5, 2022 / 2:50 PM

Police in Spain arrest 37 people for sexual exploitation of minors

By UPI Staff

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Thirty-seven people have been arrested in Spain for sexually exploiting minors and drug trafficking.

Ten victims -- all minors aged between ages 14 and 16 years old -- were released from a criminal network of prostitution-related activities and drug trafficking.

The National Police confirmed the arrests Monday on Twitter.

The list of suspects includes people from Dominica, Nigeria, Romania, Cuba, Spain and Morocco.

A police investigation revealed that one victim was imprisoned for three days in a room where a female suspect managed a drug store.

They found that the suspect asked clients if they wanted to have sex with the minor locked in the room.

The victim managed to escape and ask for help. Other victims were sexually abused and raped.

They said they were contacted through social media and promised money in exchange for selling drugs.

The suspects were found to have provided drugs to the girls, causing them to become addicts and reliant on the traffickers.

Eight of the suspects are currently in prison. One of the suspects is 52-year-old Moroccan Saymol Fyly.

