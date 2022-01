Officials also said the patients who obtained phony certificates were placed under house arrest. Their cellphones and other materials were also seized. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Authorities in Italy have arrested a doctor after they say he gave unvaccinated patients vaccine certifications and threw away more than 100 doses. Carabinieri police arrested the unidentified doctor in the central Italian town of Ascoli Piceno on Tuesday. Advertisement

Officials said he falsely certified that 73 unvaccinated patients were inoculated, so they could obtain Italy's Green Pass Health Certificate.

Authorities also said the doctor disposed of 120 COVID-19 vaccine doses.

The physician was arrested for forgery and embezzlement in a public deed.

Officials also said the patients who obtained phony Green Passes were placed under house arrest. Their certificates, cellphones and other materials were seized.

The anti-vaccine movement in Europe has led to a rise in phony vaccine passports in recent months.

Several European countries have made vaccination mandatory for public transportation and non-essential services.