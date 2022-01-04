Trending
U.S., allies threaten sanctions against Sudan over continued military rule

By Simon Druker
Prime Minister of Sudan Abdalla Hamdok was forced to resign on Sunday. On Tuesday, the United States and a number of its allies threatened the country's ruling military government with sanctions if it does not ensure a democratic transition. File photo by Omer Messinger/EPA-EFE

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The United States and its allies on Tuesday, called for Sudan to "recommit to the country's democratic transition," or run the risk of sanctions.

The statement was made by both the European Union and the Troika, which includes Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdulla Hamdok announced on Sunday that he was resigning, just six weeks after returning to office in a deal with military coup leaders.

Hamdok argued he could save a transition toward democracy.

In October, Sudan's military staged what the EU and Troika have called an unconstitutional coup, detaining Hamdok and other senior government officials.

"His resignation as Sudanese Prime Minister, two months after the military's unconstitutional seizure of power, reinforces the urgent need for all Sudanese leaders to recommit to the country's democratic transition and deliver on the Sudanese people's demands for freedom, peace, and justice," reads the joint Troika-EU statement.

The statement goes on to decry the ongoing violence by the Sudanese military, security services and other armed groups since the military takeover.

"The Troika and the European Union will not support a Prime Minister or government appointed without the involvement of a broad range of civilian stakeholders," the statement reads. "We look forward to working with a government and a transitional parliament, which enjoy credibility with the Sudanese people and can lead the country to free and fair elections as a priority. This will be necessary to facilitate the Troika and the European Union's provision of economic assistance to Sudan. In the absence of progress, we would look to accelerate efforts to hold those actors impeding the democratic process accountable."

The countries also called for an immediate halt to all attacks on hospitals, detentions of activists and journalists, and communication blackouts.

"At this critical juncture, we continue to hold the military authorities responsible for human rights violations which are against current national legislation and international law."

In 2019, then Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir was overthrown by the Sudanese army after major protests demanding his resignation.

