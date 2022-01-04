Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 4, 2022 / 4:07 PM

Canada announces $40B agreement to compensate First Nations children

By Adam Schrader
Canada announces $40B agreement to compensate First Nations children
A father and his children walk near a tribute in front of the Catholic St-Francis Xavier Mission, for the 215 indigenous children buried in an unmarked mass grave on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in July 2021. File Photo by Andre Pichette/EPA-EFE

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The Canadian government has reached a $40 billion agreement to settle lawsuits alleging that the on-reserve child welfare system received discriminatory funding and that First Nations children were unnecessarily taken from their homes, officials announced on Tuesday.

The agreement in principle, meaning that the groundwork has been decided but final details have not been made, was reached on Dec. 31 and is expected to be negotiated before March 31, according to a press release from Indigenous Services Canada.

Advertisement

The decision means the end is approaching for a process started in 2007, when two nonprofit organizations filed a complaint under the Canadian Human Rights Act alleging that the government was fighting jurisdictional disputes over the payment for services provided to First Nations children rather than prioritizing their needs.

The Canadian Human Rights Tribunal found in a 2016 decision that the federal government had underfunded the welfare system and later ordered in 2019 that Ottawa pay $40,000 to each child and their primary guardian who were a part of the system.

A federal court upheld the tribunal's decision last year and the government then appealed, but the appeal was set aside while the parties worked toward the agreement that was reached Tuesday.

Advertisement

The agreement earmarks $20 billion in compensation to be given to First Nations children, and their parents and caregivers, who were removed from their homes between April 1, 1991 and March 31, 2022.

"The Canadian Human Rights Tribunal found that the current program contains a perverse incentive for child welfare agencies to apprehend children," the Assembly of First Nations said in a statement.

"Specifically, a child welfare agency would not be reimbursed for expenses incurred to provide services, unless the child was removed from their home and placed into state care."

It also sets aside $20 billion to reform the First Nations Child and Family Services program, including support for young First Nations adults aging out of the system and prevention services, as well as new on-reserve housing.

"First Nations children thrive when they can stay with their families, in their communities, surrounded by their culture," Patty Hajdu, Canada's Minister of Indigenous Services, said in a statement.

"No compensation amount can make up for the trauma people have experienced, but these Agreements-in-Principle acknowledge to survivors and their families the harm and pain caused by the discrimination in funding and services."

According to the Assembly of First Nations, the exact number of children who will be compensated is not yet known but independent third-party experts estimated that more than 200,000 First Nations children were impacted by the program and would be eligible to receive funds.

Advertisement

If a final agreement is reached and approved, funds could be distributed by the end of 2022 or early 2023.

Latest Headlines

Samsung to release new TVs that allow users to trade NFTs
World News // 1 hour ago
Samsung to release new TVs that allow users to trade NFTs
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Samsung Electronics announced it would release a new TV that will allows users to trade non-fungible tokens. The Neo QLED TV will be presented at the Consumer Electronics Show this week in Las Vegas.
Swedish king and queen test positive for COVID-19
World News // 2 hours ago
Swedish king and queen test positive for COVID-19
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Sweden's king and queen -- who are both in their 70s -- have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Royal Court of Sweden.
Lithuanian president says opening 'Taiwanese' office was a mistake
World News // 2 hours ago
Lithuanian president says opening 'Taiwanese' office was a mistake
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Lithuania has faced pressure and punitive actions from China for opening an office under the official name "The Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania" in November.
Israel opens surrogacy to same-sex couples, single fathers, transgender people
World News // 2 hours ago
Israel opens surrogacy to same-sex couples, single fathers, transgender people
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Israel announced on Tuesday that the country will begin allowing same-sex couples, single fathers and transgender individuals to pursue parental surrogacy.
Beijing organizers seal off COVID-19 'bubble' with 1 month left before Winter Olympics
World News // 3 hours ago
Beijing organizers seal off COVID-19 'bubble' with 1 month left before Winter Olympics
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Beijing sealed off its coronavirus "bubble" on Tuesday with a month to go before the 2022 Winter Olympics begin, meaning staffers working the Games will be sequestered there for weeks until the event concludes.
Arson suspect charged in fire at South Africa Parliament complex
World News // 4 hours ago
Arson suspect charged in fire at South Africa Parliament complex
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a 49-year-old man with arson, theft, housebreaking and possession of explosives in relation to a fire that caused extensive damage to South Africa's Parliament buildings.
Powerful 6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes near islands south of Japan
World News // 5 hours ago
Powerful 6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes near islands south of Japan
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Chichijima island near Japan struck Tuesday morning but there were no early reports of injuries or significant damage.
Hong Kong's 'unofficial mayor' Hilton Cheong-Leen dies at 99
World News // 5 hours ago
Hong Kong's 'unofficial mayor' Hilton Cheong-Leen dies at 99
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Hong Kong's "unofficial mayor" Hilton Cheong-Leen died Tuesday at age 99.
Tesla opens new showroom in Xinjiang, drawing criticism
World News // 7 hours ago
Tesla opens new showroom in Xinjiang, drawing criticism
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Tesla has opened a showroom in Xinjiang, a region in China where human rights crimes have been committed against the Uyghur people for years.
Italian doctor arrested for giving COVID-19 vaccine documents to unvaccinated patients
World News // 8 hours ago
Italian doctor arrested for giving COVID-19 vaccine documents to unvaccinated patients
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Authorities in Italy have arrested a doctor after they say he gave unvaccinated patients vaccine certifications and threw away more than 100 doses.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Israel reports world's first 'flurona' influenza-COVID double infection
Israel reports world's first 'flurona' influenza-COVID double infection
Biden predicts 'challenging' weeks as U.S. hits daily record for COVID-19 cases
Biden predicts 'challenging' weeks as U.S. hits daily record for COVID-19 cases
Document: Prince Andrew accuser settled suit against Epstein for $500K
Document: Prince Andrew accuser settled suit against Epstein for $500K
Rep. Devin Nunes formally resigns to head Trump's media company
Rep. Devin Nunes formally resigns to head Trump's media company
Another snowstorm could hit Midwest, Northeast this week
Another snowstorm could hit Midwest, Northeast this week
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement