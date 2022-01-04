Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 4, 2022 / 11:24 PM / Updated at 2:50 AM

North Korea fires projectile, believed to be ballistic missile

By Thomas Maresca
North Korea fires projectile, believed to be ballistic missile
North Korea fired a projectile believed to be a ballistic missile into the sea on Wednesday morning, according to South Korea and Japan. File Photo by Jeon Heon-kyun/EPA-EFE

SEOUL, Jan. 4 (UPI) -- North Korea fired a missile into the sea Wednesday morning, the governments of South Korea and Japan said, marking the first military provocation of the new year by Pyongyang.

The North launched the projectile, presumed to be a ballistic missile, into the sea between Korea and Japan at 8:10 a.m., South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a text message sent to reporters.

Advertisement

"South Korean and U.S. intelligence agencies are conducting detailed analysis for additional information," the message said.

The militaries of both countries are closely monitoring the situation in preparation for possible additional launches, the JCS added.

RELATED South Korea's Moon wants peace declaration with North in final months of presidency

Japan's Defense Ministry also confirmed the launch, saying that the suspected ballistic missile appeared to travel around 310 miles before splashing down in waters outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone.

Hawaii-based U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement that it was "aware of the ballistic missile launch" and was consulting closely with allies.

Advertisement

"While we have assessed that this event does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or to our allies, the ballistic missile launch highlights the destabilizing impact of the DPRK's illicit weapons program," the statement said. The Democratic People's Republic of Korea is the official name of North Korea.

RELATED North Korea focuses on economy in 2022 policy direction

The launch was North Korea's first missile test since October, when the secretive state fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile. Pyongyang conducted a series of weapons tests in September and October, including a train-launched missile and what it claimed to be a hypersonic missile.

North Korea is prohibited from engaging in any ballistic missile activities under United Nations Security Council resolutions, but that hasn't deterred the regime of Kim Jong Un from developing an increasingly dangerous arsenal, according to a report issued last month by the U.S. Congressional Research Service.

"North Korea continues to advance its nuclear weapons and missile programs despite U.N. Security Council sanctions and high-level diplomatic efforts," the report said. "Recent ballistic missile tests and military parades suggest that North Korea is continuing to build a nuclear warfighting capability designed to evade regional ballistic missile defenses."

RELATED North Korea pushes back after U.S. keeps it on state sponsors of terrorism list

South Korea's National Security Council convened an emergency meeting and expressed concern about the launch, saying it "took place at a time when political stability at home and abroad is very important."

Advertisement

The committee members "emphasized the importance of resuming dialogue with North Korea in order to resolve the current strained and tense state of inter-Korean relations," according to a statement issued by the presidential Blue House.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida responded to the launch by condemning North Korea's repeated provocations.

"It is regrettable that North Korea has been launching missiles continuously since last year," Kishida told reporters. He issued instructions to ensure the safety of aircraft, vessels and other assets and told his government to prepare for contingencies.

The launch comes days after South Korean President Moon Jae-in said in a New Year's address that he would continue to push for an end-of-war declaration with North Korea through the rest of his term, which ends in May. The 1950-53 Korean War stopped with an armistice, but no peace treaty was signed, leaving the two countries technically at war.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un focused primarily on domestic issues during his own address marking the new year, but did emphasize the need to continue building up the country's military strength.

"The military environment of the Korean peninsula and the trend of the international situation getting instable day after day demand that bolstering the state defense capability be further powerfully propelled without a moment's delay," Kim said during a year-end meeting of the ruling Worker's Party, according to state-run Korean Central News Agency.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

First woman of color completes solo expedition in Antarctica
World News // 8 hours ago
First woman of color completes solo expedition in Antarctica
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A British-born Sikh officer in the British armed forces on Monday became the first woman of color to complete a solo expedition of Antarctica.
U.S., allies threaten sanctions against Sudan over continued military rule
World News // 9 hours ago
U.S., allies threaten sanctions against Sudan over continued military rule
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The United States and its allies on Tuesday, called for Sudan to "recommit to the country's democratic transition," or run the risk of sanctions.
China's longest underwater highway tunnel opens to vehicles
World News // 10 hours ago
China's longest underwater highway tunnel opens to vehicles
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Officials in a Chinese province said the country's longest underwater tunnel, which stretches 6.65 miles beneath Lake Taihu, has opened after four years of construction.
Canada announces $40B agreement to compensate First Nations children
World News // 10 hours ago
Canada announces $40B agreement to compensate First Nations children
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The Canadian government has reached a $40 billion agreement to settle class-action lawsuits for discrimination faced by First Nations children in the on-reserve child welfare system.
Samsung to release new TVs that allow users to trade NFTs
World News // 11 hours ago
Samsung to release new TVs that allow users to trade NFTs
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Samsung Electronics announced it would release a new TV that will allows users to trade non-fungible tokens. The Neo QLED TV will be presented at the Consumer Electronics Show this week in Las Vegas.
Swedish king and queen test positive for COVID-19
World News // 13 hours ago
Swedish king and queen test positive for COVID-19
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Sweden's king and queen -- who are both in their 70s -- have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Royal Court of Sweden.
Lithuanian president says opening 'Taiwanese' office was a mistake
World News // 13 hours ago
Lithuanian president says opening 'Taiwanese' office was a mistake
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Lithuania has faced pressure and punitive actions from China for opening an office under the official name "The Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania" in November.
Israel opens surrogacy to same-sex couples, single fathers, transgender people
World News // 13 hours ago
Israel opens surrogacy to same-sex couples, single fathers, transgender people
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Israel announced on Tuesday that the country will begin allowing same-sex couples, single fathers and transgender individuals to pursue parental surrogacy.
Beijing organizers seal off COVID-19 'bubble' with 1 month left before Winter Olympics
World News // 13 hours ago
Beijing organizers seal off COVID-19 'bubble' with 1 month left before Winter Olympics
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Beijing sealed off its coronavirus "bubble" on Tuesday with a month to go before the 2022 Winter Olympics begin, meaning staffers working the Games will be sequestered there for weeks until the event concludes.
Arson suspect charged in fire at South Africa Parliament complex
World News // 14 hours ago
Arson suspect charged in fire at South Africa Parliament complex
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a 49-year-old man with arson, theft, housebreaking and possession of explosives in relation to a fire that caused extensive damage to South Africa's Parliament buildings.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Powerful 6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes near islands south of Japan
Powerful 6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes near islands south of Japan
'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider says she's fine after robbery
'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider says she's fine after robbery
Biden predicts 'challenging' weeks as U.S. hits daily record for COVID-19 cases
Biden predicts 'challenging' weeks as U.S. hits daily record for COVID-19 cases
Lithuanian president says opening 'Taiwanese' office was a mistake
Lithuanian president says opening 'Taiwanese' office was a mistake
Rep. Devin Nunes formally resigns to head Trump's media company
Rep. Devin Nunes formally resigns to head Trump's media company
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement