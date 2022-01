Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf (L) and Queen Silvia of Sweden pose at the Royal Castle. File Photo by Pontus Lundahl/EPA-EFE

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Sweden's king and queen -- who are both in their 70s -- have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Royal Court of Sweden. King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, who have each had three vaccinations, tested positive for the virus on Monday evening. Advertisement

The Royal Court said that the pair had mild symptoms and have isolated themselves at home.

Contact tracing is underway.

Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg, 66, also tested positive and will carry out royal duties remotely while in isolation in Berg Castle in central Luxembourg.

Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel tested positive for the virus in March last year, and Prince Carl Philip and his wife Princess Sofia tested positive in November 2020.