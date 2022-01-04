Trending
World News
Jan. 4, 2022

Samsung to release new TVs that allow users to trade NFTs

By Kim Hye-ran & Kim Tae-gyu, UPI News Korea
Samsung to release new TVs that allow users to trade NFTs
Samsung Electronics’ Neo QLED TV, which enables viewers to trade non-fungible tokens, will be shown during the Consumer Electronics Show this week in Las Vegas. Photo courtesy of Samsung Electronics

SEOUL, Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Samsung Electronics announced it would release a new TV that will allows users to trade non-fungible tokens.

The TV -- called the Neo QLED TV - will allow consumers to enjoy content curation, cloud gaming, on-screen multitasking and manage NFTs.

"This application features an intuitive, integrated platform for discovering, purchasing and trading digital artworks," Samsung said Monday in a statement.

Samsung plans to present the Neo QLED TV, as well as other new TVs and accessories, such as the Micro LED, at the Consumer Electronics Show 2022 in Las Vegas this week.

Last year, NFTs -- virtual assets stored on the blockchain -- caught global attention after Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's first tweet as an NFT sold for more than $2.9 million.

Recently, various industries like digital art, sports and gaming have adopted the technology, which enables buyers to gain ownership rights over unique items.

This year's CES features an entire program on NFTs and digital assets, which explains how digital art is displayed, shared and enjoyed by users, for the first time.

A growing number of companies have jumped onto the NFT bandwagon, including HYBE, the management company of BTS, the globally successful K-pop group.

Last year, HYBE announced that it would collaborate with Dunamu, Korea's leading cryptocurrency exchange operator, to invest in NFTs.

The two companies are planning to start a new NFT platform where fans will be able to circulate digital photo cards of HYBE artists, including BTS.

Global celebrities such as U.S. rapper Snoop Dogg and soccer player Lionel Messi have also promoted NFTs.

