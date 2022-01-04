Trending
Jan. 4, 2022 / 1:24 PM

Lithuanian president says opening 'Taiwanese' office was a mistake

By UPI Staff
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda addresses the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly on September 21, 2021 in New York City. File Photo by Eduardo Munoz/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Beijing's retaliatory actions against the opening of a Taiwanese de facto embassy in Lithuania has prompted Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda to say on Tuesday that allowing the representative office under the name "Taiwanese" was a mistake.

The country has faced pressure and punitive actions from China for opening the embassy under the official name "The Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania" in November.

The de facto office was the first new diplomatic outpost for Taiwan -- which China claims as a territory -- in 18 years.

But the opening of the office had a strong impact on Lithuania's relations with China, Nauseda said during a Tuesday interview on Lithuanian Radio and Television.

"I believe the name was the spark, and now we have to deal with the consequences," he said according to Focus Taiwan.

China recalled its ambassador to Lithuania, expelled the Lithuanian ambassador from Beijing, suspended direct freight train services, and banned Lithuanian products from entering the Chinese market.

Nauseda said that unconventional measures have been taken against Lithuania and that he wanted to make it clear to the European Union that it was an attack.

In early December, Nicaragua severed diplomatic relations with Taipei and chose to claim Beijing as the sole government under a "One China" principle, further isolating Taiwan on the international stage.

U.S. lawmakers visited Taiwan, despite calls from the Chinese government to cancel the trip. In another move that angered China, Taiwan was invited by the United States to participate in a democracy summit in December.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has repeatedly expressed a strong stance against reunification with China and condemned Beijing's efforts to isolate the nation.

China has vowed to retake Taiwan by force if necessary, putting on military shows and sending aircraft into Taiwanese airspace as means of intimidation.

