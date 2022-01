Kane Tanaka, pictured here in 1923 at around age 20, celebrated her 119th birthday in Japan on Sunday. She's recognized as the oldest person in the world. Photo by Wikimedia Commons

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The world's oldest person -- Japanese woman Kane Tanaka -- has celebrated her 119th birthday and says she's determined to make it to 120. Tanaka marked the occasion on Sunday with staff at a nursing home in Fukoka prefecture where she lives. Advertisement

Born on Jan. 2, 1903, Tanaka has lived through the Meiji, Taisho, Showa, Heisei and Reiwa eras in Japan. Her family said that she's determined to live another year and make it to 120.

In 2019, the Guinness Book of World Records recognized Tanaka as the world's oldest person when she was 116. She also broke the record for the oldest Japanese person at the age of 117 years and 261 days old.

Tanaka, the seventh of nine siblings, married Hideo Tanaka four days after her 19th birthday in 1922. Together they had four children and adopted a fifth.

When her husband and eldest son went to fight in the Second Sino-Japanese War, Tanaka ran a noodle shop to support the family.

She's since undergone several operations to treat cataracts and colorectal cancer.

In Japan, the life expectancy for women is about 88 years old, and about 82 for men.