Worshipers pray on the first day of the new year at the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, on Saturday. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A new year tradition was deadly this year for four women in Japan who died after choking on traditional sticky rice cakes known as "mochi." The Tokyo Fire Department said that all four women, who were in their 80s, were among more than a dozen people who were hospitalized after eating mochi over the first two days of January. Advertisement

Most were also in their 80s, officials said.

One of the women who died choked on an "ozoni" rice cake soup on New Year's Day.

Each year before New Year celebrations, emergency officials in Japan urge the elderly to be careful while eating the rice cakes. They say it's best to cut mochi into smaller pieces.