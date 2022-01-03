Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 3, 2022 / 4:06 PM

Israel rolls out COVID-19 double-booster shot

By Sommer Brokaw
1/5
Israel rolls out COVID-19 double-booster shot
An elderly Israeli man receives his fourth COVID-19 vaccination Monday in the Meuhedet Clinic in Jerusalem. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Israel rolled out Monday it double-booster, a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose, to those over age 60 and medical workers.

The rollout expands the country's limited double-booster effort launched last week for older residents with compromised immune systems and some healthcare workers amid the Omicron surge.

Advertisement

"Omicron is not Delta," Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told reporters at a press conference Sunday. "It's a different ballgame altogether."

Bennett also announced the approval of the fourth dose to Israelis over 60 and medical workers who received their booster shot at least four months ago at a press conference Sunday.

RELATED FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for kids between 12-15

"We've been the first in the world [with the] booster shots, and that policy has protected Israel's citizens well," he said.

Bennett added that Israel's death rate from COVID-19 has been 50 times lower than Britain's, 100 times lower than Germany's and 130 times lower than the United States.

Still, Israel has had over 5,000 new cases a day amid the Omicron surge, will likely hit 20,000 new daily cases by week's end, and could hit 50,000 daily cases at the wave's peak, Bennett said.

RELATED Whoopi Goldberg absent from 'The View' after testing positive for COVID-19

The vaccine is the only effective way to counteract the Omicron surge, he said, urging Israelis to wear masks in crowded spaces, especially indoors, and the elderly to entirely avoid crowds.

Advertisement

Since the pandemic began, Israel has had over 1.4 million cases and more than 8,200 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University's global tracker.

Israel led the world in early vaccination rates, but currently lags behind several other countries in rates of fully vaccinated population, with Gibraltar, Maldives, Portugal, Malta and the Cayman Islands among the countries with the highest rates of fully vaccinated, according to Bloomberg's COVID-19 vaccine tracker.

RELATED NYC Mayor Eric Adams promises safety for students returning to classes Monday

The same vaccine tracker shows 65.5% of Israel's population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 47.1% has received a booster dose.

Latest Headlines

Teen pilot on round-the-world journey slowed by frigid weather
World News // 1 hour ago
Teen pilot on round-the-world journey slowed by frigid weather
Teen pilot Zara Rutherford hopes to be landing in her home country of Belgium in a few weeks. The 19-year-old is challenging a Guinness World Record to become the youngest woman to fly solo around the world.
Death toll doubles in 2021 for migrants trying to reach Spain
World News // 3 hours ago
Death toll doubles in 2021 for migrants trying to reach Spain
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The number of migrants who died or disappeared trying to reach Spain more than doubled in a year at 4,404 -- including 205 children.
Iran: U.N. must hold U.S., Israel accountable for Soleimani assassination
World News // 3 hours ago
Iran: U.N. must hold U.S., Israel accountable for Soleimani assassination
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Iran urged the U.N. Security Council to hold the United States and Israel accountable for the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani on Monday, the second anniversary of the fatal drone attack.
South Africa Parliament building catches fire for 2nd time in 2 days
World News // 4 hours ago
South Africa Parliament building catches fire for 2nd time in 2 days
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A fire that destroyed the parliament building in South Africa over the weekend flared up again on Monday, sending firefighters back to put out the flames again.
France removes EU flag at Arc de Triomphe amid criticism
World News // 6 hours ago
France removes EU flag at Arc de Triomphe amid criticism
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- France removed a European Union flag at Paris' Arc de Triomphe after the move drew criticism from far-right politicians.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro hospitalized with abdominal pains
World News // 7 hours ago
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro hospitalized with abdominal pains
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to a hospital on Monday with abdominal pains that officials say might need surgery.
At least 4 women dead in Japan after choking on traditional new year rice cakes
World News // 8 hours ago
At least 4 women dead in Japan after choking on traditional new year rice cakes
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A new year tradition was deadly this year for four women in Japan who died after choking on traditional sticky rice cakes known as "mochi."
Kane Tanaka, the world's oldest person, celebrates 119th birthday
World News // 8 hours ago
Kane Tanaka, the world's oldest person, celebrates 119th birthday
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The world's oldest person -- Japanese woman Kane Tanaka -- has celebrated her 119th birthday and says she's determined to make it to 120.
Strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Taiwan
World News // 9 hours ago
Strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Taiwan
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Video posted online showed the lights in one Taipei office building swinging wildly for more than 30 seconds after the quake.
Terrifying video shows moment a man is struck by lightning during storm
World News // 10 hours ago
Terrifying video shows moment a man is struck by lightning during storm
CCTV footage captured the moment that lightning zapped the man's umbrella. The bolt of electricity instantly vaporized the umbrella and created an explosion of sparks.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Taiwan
Strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Taiwan
At least 4 women dead in Japan after choking on traditional new year rice cakes
At least 4 women dead in Japan after choking on traditional new year rice cakes
U.S. Marshals recover 5 teens, arrest 30 in New Orleans during monthslong operation
U.S. Marshals recover 5 teens, arrest 30 in New Orleans during monthslong operation
Panel has 'firsthand' testimony Trump was asked to stop riots
Panel has 'firsthand' testimony Trump was asked to stop riots
Biden: U.S., allies to 'respond decisively' if Russia further invades Ukraine
Biden: U.S., allies to 'respond decisively' if Russia further invades Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement