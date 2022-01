Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is seen at Vila Nova Star Hospital in Sao Paolo, Brazil, on Monday after experiencing abdominal pains. Photo courtesy Jair Bolsonaro/Twitter



Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to a hospital on Monday with abdominal pains that officials say might need surgery. Doctor Antonio Luiz Macedo said Bolsonaro was admitted to Vila Nova Star Hospital in Sao Paolo just after midnight Sunday. Advertisement

In a Twitter post, Bolsonaro said he started to feel ill earlier Sunday.

"They put me in a nasogastric tube," he tweeted. "More tests will be done for possible surgery for internal obstruction in the abdominal region."

Last July, Bolsonaro was also hospitalized with intestinal problems. His office said at the time that the seriousness of his illness was unknown and that he was treated at the same Sao Paolo hospital.

The Brazilian president has undergone seven surgeries due to various complications stemming from a stabbing attack by a mentally ill man in September 2018.