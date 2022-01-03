Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 3, 2022 / 3:28 PM

Teen pilot on round-the-world journey slowed by frigid weather

By Monica Danielle, Accuweather.com

Teen pilot Zara Rutherford hopes to be landing in her home country of Belgium in a few weeks.

The 19-year-old is challenging a Guinness World Record to become the youngest woman to fly solo around the world. The current female record holder, American Shaesta Waiz, was 30 when she set the record in 2017. The youngest male record-holder was 18 when he completed the feat.

Advertisement

Rutherford's plans were to complete the journey by Christmas, but she has been repeatedly set back by delays, most of them due to weather. She began the epic journey on Aug. 18, and even then, her initial takeoff was delayed 30 minutes due to inclement weather, a theme that has been recurring during her travels around the globe.

"It has been challenging," she said speaking to reporters at Gimpo International Airport in Seoul in mid-December after finally arriving from Vladivostok, Russia, in her Shark Aero ultralight plane, the world's fastest microlight. She explained that she had been stuck in Alaska and Russia for a month each because of "visa and weather issues."

Rutherford posted this image to Instagram with the caption: "At this rate, by the time I get home I'll be fluent in Russian. I've been in Ayan almost 3 weeks now. Weather is looking promising for tomorrow! Plane is being warmed up in the background to melt some of the ice." Photo courtesy of FlyZolo/Instagram
Advertisement
RELATED 19-year-old pilot attempts to circle globe for world record

The Belgian-British pilot left Belgium Airport in August and now hopes to complete her 32,000-mile trip across five continents and 52 countries by mid-January.

Rutherford spoke about her recent long-distance flying fears during a stop in Indonesia on Dec. 22, saying the most challenging part of her journey so far was flying across northern Russia in winter. The pilot had hoped to reach Siberia much sooner, but due to numerous delays, she arrived there nearly three weeks later than planned.

Zutherford's route around the world. Image courtesy of flyzolo.com

"The problem with Russia, especially at this time of year, is it is extremely cold. There was one leg which was six hours, and it was six hours of nothing, just wilderness," she said. "It was so cold there were no trees. Nothing. No plants, no wildlife, just hills and smooth ice. The sea was frozen."

RELATED Minnesota brothers break own Guinness record for flying disc catches

The Arctic climate tested her plane, which had never experienced such low temperatures. She flew over Siberia to Magadan, where she had to wait a week because of bad weather. On Nov. 9, she was forced to stop in a town called Ayan because her plane needed de-icing. She ended up being stuck there for three weeks due to heavy snow.

Advertisement

Her team posted updates on Instagram, saying, "As she is in subarctic conditions by the Sea of Okhotsk (sometimes reaching subzero temperatures of well below -20°C) her little Shark plane needs de-icing before she can take off. This procedure is critical, as her plane is not equipped with a de-icing system, and ice on the wings is a hazard for every pilot. It's one of the top safety-related concerns in aviation, and it's led to hundreds of accidents."

De-icing in Ayan, Russia. Image courtesy of FlyZolo/Instagram

With most of the extreme winter weather behind her, the teen is hoping to finish up her journey without delay. She spent Christmas Day in Singapore then flew to Sri Lanka on Tuesday. From there, she'll head to India, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt then back into Europe where she'll land in Belgium. You can follow her progress live on her website.

RELATED Kane Tanaka, the world's oldest person, celebrates 119th birthday

Rutherford hopes her voyage will encourage girls and women to study and work in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) subjects and spark interest in aviation. She is planning to start college next year with the dream of becoming an astronaut.

Latest Headlines

Death toll doubles in 2021 for migrants trying to reach Spain
World News // 1 hour ago
Death toll doubles in 2021 for migrants trying to reach Spain
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The number of migrants who died or disappeared trying to reach Spain more than doubled in a year at 4,404 -- including 205 children.
Iran: U.N. must hold U.S., Israel accountable for Soleimani assassination
World News // 2 hours ago
Iran: U.N. must hold U.S., Israel accountable for Soleimani assassination
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Iran urged the U.N. Security Council to hold the United States and Israel accountable for the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani on Monday, the second anniversary of the fatal drone attack.
South Africa Parliament building catches fire for 2nd time in 2 days
World News // 3 hours ago
South Africa Parliament building catches fire for 2nd time in 2 days
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A fire that destroyed the parliament building in South Africa over the weekend flared up again on Monday, sending firefighters back to put out the flames again.
France removes EU flag at Arc de Triomphe amid criticism
World News // 4 hours ago
France removes EU flag at Arc de Triomphe amid criticism
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- France removed a European Union flag at Paris' Arc de Triomphe after the move drew criticism from far-right politicians.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro hospitalized with abdominal pains
World News // 6 hours ago
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro hospitalized with abdominal pains
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to a hospital on Monday with abdominal pains that officials say might need surgery.
At least 4 women dead in Japan after choking on traditional new year rice cakes
World News // 6 hours ago
At least 4 women dead in Japan after choking on traditional new year rice cakes
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A new year tradition was deadly this year for four women in Japan who died after choking on traditional sticky rice cakes known as "mochi."
Kane Tanaka, the world's oldest person, celebrates 119th birthday
World News // 7 hours ago
Kane Tanaka, the world's oldest person, celebrates 119th birthday
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The world's oldest person -- Japanese woman Kane Tanaka -- has celebrated her 119th birthday and says she's determined to make it to 120.
Strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Taiwan
World News // 7 hours ago
Strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Taiwan
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Video posted online showed the lights in one Taipei office building swinging wildly for more than 30 seconds after the quake.
Terrifying video shows moment a man is struck by lightning during storm
World News // 9 hours ago
Terrifying video shows moment a man is struck by lightning during storm
CCTV footage captured the moment that lightning zapped the man's umbrella. The bolt of electricity instantly vaporized the umbrella and created an explosion of sparks.
South Korea's Moon wants peace declaration with North in final months of presidency
World News // 9 hours ago
South Korea's Moon wants peace declaration with North in final months of presidency
SEOUL, Jan. 3 (UPI) -- In the final New Year's address of his lone five-year term, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Monday he will continue to push toward an "irreversible peace" with North Korea until he leaves office in May.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Taiwan
Strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Taiwan
Old Man Winter to shock mid-Atlantic with quick-hitting snowstorm
Old Man Winter to shock mid-Atlantic with quick-hitting snowstorm
At least 4 women dead in Japan after choking on traditional new year rice cakes
At least 4 women dead in Japan after choking on traditional new year rice cakes
U.S. Marshals recover 5 teens, arrest 30 in New Orleans during monthslong operation
U.S. Marshals recover 5 teens, arrest 30 in New Orleans during monthslong operation
Panel has 'firsthand' testimony Trump was asked to stop riots
Panel has 'firsthand' testimony Trump was asked to stop riots
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement