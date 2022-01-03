Strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Taiwan

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Taiwan on Monday.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter of the quake was located about 40 miles east of Hualien City at a depth of about 18 miles.

Despite the quake's strength, the USGS said there was a 65% chance that the tremor caused only minimal economic loss or injuries.

On a scale of 1 to 7 that gauges earthquake intensity in Taiwan, Central Weather Bureau officials said the tremor intensity reached a 4 in Yilan County, Taipei City and New Taipei City.

The intensity level was lower, a 3, in Hualien County, Taichung City, Hsinchu County, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu City and Changhua County.

Video posted online by China's state-run Global Times showed the lights in one Taipei office building swinging wildly for more than 30 seconds after the quake.

Footage shows lights swinging and tinkling above an office in Taipei for over 30 seconds, as a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the eastern coast of China's Taiwan island at 5:46 pm on Mon. Video: post by United Daily News' Facebook account pic.twitter.com/V0eN3UqcR3— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) January 3, 2022