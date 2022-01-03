Advertisement
World News
Jan. 3, 2022

Strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Taiwan

By Clyde Hughes

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Taiwan on Monday.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter of the quake was located about 40 miles east of Hualien City at a depth of about 18 miles.

Despite the quake's strength, the USGS said there was a 65% chance that the tremor caused only minimal economic loss or injuries.

On a scale of 1 to 7 that gauges earthquake intensity in Taiwan, Central Weather Bureau officials said the tremor intensity reached a 4 in Yilan County, Taipei City and New Taipei City.

The intensity level was lower, a 3, in Hualien County, Taichung City, Hsinchu County, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu City and Changhua County.

Video posted online by China's state-run Global Times showed the lights in one Taipei office building swinging wildly for more than 30 seconds after the quake.

