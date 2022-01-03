Advertisement
World News
Jan. 3, 2022 / 6:00 AM

South Korea's Moon wants peace declaration with North in final months of presidency

By Thomas Maresca
1/2
South Korea's Moon wants peace declaration with North in final months of presidency
South Korean President Moon Jae-in said during a New Year's address Monday that he would continue to pursue a peace agreement with North Korea during his final months in office. Photo by Yonhap

SEOUL, Jan. 3 (UPI) -- In the final New Year's address of his single five-year term, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Monday that he would continue to push toward establishing an "irreversible peace" with North Korea until he leaves office in May.

"Peace is an indispensable condition for prosperity, but peace is prone to faltering if not institutionalized," Moon said during his televised speech.

Advertisement

"If given the opportunity, the government will seek a path to normalization of inter-Korean relations and an irreversible peace until the end. And I hope that the next government will continue to strive for dialogue."

Moon has been seeking a declaration that would officially end the Korean War. The 1950-53 conflict stopped with a cease-fire but no peace treaty has ever been signed, leaving the two Koreas technically still at war.

Advertisement
RELATED North Korea focuses on economy in 2022 policy direction

Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate from Moon's Democratic Party, has come out in support of an end-of-war declaration. His opponent Yoon Seok-youl, however, opposes such an agreement, saying it would not be legally binding and could lead to a weaker U.S. military presence on the peninsula.

During his address Monday, Moon stressed that relations on the Korean Peninsula had improved dramatically during his tenure, which saw Pyongyang launch an intercontinental ballistic missile and conduct a nuclear weapon test within his first four months in office.

Moon would go on to help spur a rapprochement with the North, leading to a series of inter-Korean summits and meetings between then-U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

RELATED Seoul to ring in the new year inside the metaverse as COVID-19 enters 3rd year

"At the time of my inauguration, in the immediate crisis of war, we talked about dialogue and created a path to peace," Moon said. "While peace is unfinished and tensions sometimes arise, the situation on the Korean Peninsula is more stable than ever."

Relations have cooled since 2019, however, leading Moon to push for the end-of-war declaration as a means to kick-start a new period of diplomatic relations with the North.

"If we talk again and cooperate, the international community will also respond with dialogue," Moon said.

Advertisement
RELATED North Korea pushes back after U.S. keeps it on state sponsors of terrorism list

Last week, South Korea's top diplomat, Chung Eui-yong, said that Washington and Seoul had "effectively reached an agreement" on a draft of the declaration.

The United States has been more measured on the subject, however, with national security adviser Jake Sullivan saying in November that Washington and Seoul were "fundamentally aligned" on core diplomatic goals, but that the two sides "may have somewhat different perspectives on the precise sequence or timing or conditions for different steps."

Kim Yo Jong, Kim's influential sister, called the end-of-war proposal "an interesting and an admirable idea" in September, but Pyongyang has shown little urgency to engage with its Southern neighbor since then.

Kim Jong Un's own New Year's Day address, usually a platform for Pyongyang's foreign policy positions, focused almost entirely on economic issues this year. Kim called for a boost to antivirus efforts and an upgrade to the agricultural sector as the country continues to face an economic crisis amid near-total COVID-19 border closures.

Moon on Monday also reflected on the challenges that South Korea has faced under the COVID-19 pandemic and touted his administration's accomplishments in containing its impact. He vowed that South Korea would achieve a "complete restoration of people's lives" in 2022.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Famed Kenyan conservationist Richard Leakey dies at 77
World News // 1 hour ago
Famed Kenyan conservationist Richard Leakey dies at 77
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Richard Leakey, the globally renowned paleoanthropologist and conservationist whose work helped illustrate that mankind evolved in Africa, has died, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta announced. He was 77.
Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: competition, controversy, COVID-19
World News // 2 hours ago
Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: competition, controversy, COVID-19
SEOUL, Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will bring together the world's top athletes to chase gold, but concerns over China's human rights abuses and a global pandemic are casting a long shadow.
World's COVID-19 cases rise 59% but deaths down 7%; Australia triples in week
World News // 16 hours ago
World's COVID-19 cases rise 59% but deaths down 7%; Australia triples in week
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- COVID-19 cases have surged to record levels throughout the world, including many nations in Europe as well as the United States and Canada.
Two new outbreaks of bird flu reported at farms in northern Israel
World News // 11 hours ago
Two new outbreaks of bird flu reported at farms in northern Israel
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Two new outbreaks of bird flu were reported in Israel on Sunday, as nation's throughout the world continue to add new cases.
Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok resigns amid deadly anti-coup protests
World News // 11 hours ago
Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok resigns amid deadly anti-coup protests
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok resigned Sunday, two months after being reinstated, as three people were killed during anti-coup protests.
Lionel Messi 'in isolation' after testing positive for COVID-19
World News // 16 hours ago
Lionel Messi 'in isolation' after testing positive for COVID-19
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Soccer star Lionel Messi is one of four Paris Saint-Germain players in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.
Hong Kong's Citizen News shutters over 'deteriorating media environment'
World News // 16 hours ago
Hong Kong's Citizen News shutters over 'deteriorating media environment'
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Citizen News, an independent online news portal in Hong Kong founded in 2017, will shutter operations because of what it called a "deteriorating media environment" in the Chinese-ruled city.
Fire destroys South Africa parliament complex
World News // 20 hours ago
Fire destroys South Africa parliament complex
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- A large fire caused significant damage to buildings in South Africa's parliament complex in Cape Town on Sunday morning.
874 cars burned in French New Year's celebrations
World News // 1 day ago
874 cars burned in French New Year's celebrations
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- France's Interior Ministry said Saturday that 874 cars were burned during New Year's celebrations, down from numbers in 2019 while arrests rose.
Desmond Tutu eulogized at state funeral as crusader for freedom
World News // 1 day ago
Desmond Tutu eulogized at state funeral as crusader for freedom
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- South African Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was remembered as a indefatigable crusader for justice and freedom during an official state funeral service in Cape Town on Saturday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

World's COVID-19 cases rise 59% but deaths down 7%; Australia triples in week
World's COVID-19 cases rise 59% but deaths down 7%; Australia triples in week
Panel has 'firsthand' testimony Trump was asked to stop riots
Panel has 'firsthand' testimony Trump was asked to stop riots
Powerball jackpot grows to estimated $522 million; next drawing Monday
Powerball jackpot grows to estimated $522 million; next drawing Monday
U.S. Marshals recover 5 teens, arrest 30 in New Orleans during monthslong operation
U.S. Marshals recover 5 teens, arrest 30 in New Orleans during monthslong operation
Old Man Winter to shock mid-Atlantic with quick-hitting snowstorm
Old Man Winter to shock mid-Atlantic with quick-hitting snowstorm
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement