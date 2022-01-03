Famed Kenyan conservationist Richard Leakey dies at 77

Famed paleoanthropologist and conservationist Richard Leakey has died, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta announced on Sunday. Photo by Daniel Irungu/EPA

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Richard Leakey, the globally renowned paleoanthropologist and conservationist whose work helped illustrate that mankind evolved in Africa, has died, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta announced. He was 77. Kenyatta said in a statement without adding further details that he was informed of Leakey's death on Sunday. Advertisement

"On behalf of the people of Kenya, my family and on my own behalf, I send heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the family, friends and associates of Dr. Richard Leakey during this difficult period of mourning," he said. "May God the Almighty grant the soul of Dr. Richard Leakey eternal rest."

The Kenyan native was an active member of Kenyan society, holding several public service positions during his life, including director of the National Museums of Kenya and chairman of the Kenya Wildlife Service Board of Directors, as well as co-founded the Safina political party.

He also created several research institutions and conservation foundations in his native country, including the Turkana Basin Institute, the Kenya Wildlife Service and WildlifeDirect.

Leakey "was a mentor to dozens of Africans in diverse fields and had played a key role in shaping the world's view on Africa's place in the human evolution story, on the development of multi-party democracy in Kenya and on influencing climate change dialogue," WildlifeDirect said in a statement. "He was an icon and a national hero."

Among his various accomplishments is his role in identifying a location along Lake Turkana in northern Kenya where he led expeditions that unearthed stone-age tools and skulls as well as early human remains that have helped to detail human evolution on the continent, according to The Royal Society.

"Leakey was an incredible being. He had a natural sense of leadership, old fashioned but straight forward," said Paula Kahumbu, the chief executive of WildlifeDirect. "His memory was super sharp and his ability to hold many ideas in the air at once to find common threads was phenomenal. He will be dearly missed."

