Advertisement
World News
Jan. 2, 2022 / 9:29 AM

Fire destroys South Africa parliament complex

By Adam Schrader
1/4
Fire destroys South Africa parliament complex
A large fire caused significant damage to buildings in South Africa’s parliament complex in Cape Town on Sunday morning. Photo courtesy Parliament of the Republic of South Africa/Twitter

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- A large fire caused significant damage to buildings in South Africa's parliament complex in Cape Town on Sunday morning.

A 51-year-old man has been taken into custody for questioning in connection with the fire, which destroyed the chamber of the National Assembly, according to the South African Police Service.

Advertisement

The fire affected the Old Assembly Wing and the National Assembly Wing, which house both Houses of Parliament, and burned through the National Assembly chamber, according to a news release from parliament.

Firefighters arrived at parliament within six minutes of the fire being reported and have been able to contain the blaze in the old wing but were still battling flames in the new wing, officials said. No injuries have been reported.

RELATED Desmond Tutu eulogized at state funeral as crusader for freedom

JP Smith, a Cape Town mayoral committee member, told a news conference that the parliament complex is "severely damaged, waterlogged and smoke damaged," CNN reported.

"The roof above the old assembly hall is completely gone and the offices adjacent to it and the gym are destroyed," Smith said. "The National Assembly chamber behind me, which you can see, is gutted, the structural ceiling has collapsed, and the fire staff had to be momentarily withdrawn."

Advertisement

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the scene of the fire Sunday and called the blaze "devastating news" particularly after the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

RELATED South Africa begins week of events mourning death of anti-apartheid activist Desmond Tutu

"This is a terrible and devastating event -- particularly after we gave [Desmond Tutu] the best sendoff yesterday," Ramaphosa said. "To wake up to the devastating news of the burning down of the national assembly of parliament is just really a terrible step back. The work of parliament will carry on."

RELATED Desmond Tutu, who helped end apartheid in South Africa, dies

Latest Headlines

874 cars burned in French New Year's celebrations
World News // 19 hours ago
874 cars burned in French New Year's celebrations
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- France's Interior Ministry said Saturday that 874 cars were burned during New Year's celebrations, down from numbers in 2019 while arrests rose.
Desmond Tutu eulogized at state funeral as crusader for freedom
World News // 20 hours ago
Desmond Tutu eulogized at state funeral as crusader for freedom
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- South African Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was remembered as a indefatigable crusader for justice and freedom during an official state funeral service in Cape Town on Saturday.
Pope Francis decries violence against women in New Year's Day homily
World News // 22 hours ago
Pope Francis decries violence against women in New Year's Day homily
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Pope Francis strongly condemned violence against women Saturday in a New Year's Day homily focusing on the Blessed Virgin Mary and the plight of young mothers fleeing war and conflict.
North Korea focuses on economy in 2022 policy direction
World News // 23 hours ago
North Korea focuses on economy in 2022 policy direction
SEOUL, Jan. 1 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made clear he will place policy priorities in 2022 on developing the national economy and bolstering antivirus efforts, according to Pyongyang's state media Saturday.
Pope Francis attends NYE prayer service but cancels nativity scene visit
World News // 1 day ago
Pope Francis attends NYE prayer service but cancels nativity scene visit
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Pope Francis attended a prayer service at St. Peter's Basilica on Friday, but canceled his customary post-service visit to the life-sized nativity scene in St. Peter's Square to prevent crowds from gathering.
Germany shuts down three of six nuclear power plants
World News // 1 day ago
Germany shuts down three of six nuclear power plants
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Germany powered down three of its six nuclear power plants on Friday as part of its plan to end atomic power and use more sustainable energy sources.
Cathay Pacific says there will be airline disruptions
World News // 1 day ago
Cathay Pacific says there will be airline disruptions
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Rising coronavirus cases around the world, sparked by the Omicron variant, continued to play havoc with travel and other industries on the final day of 2021.
South Africa lifts overnight curfew, believes Omicron peaked
World News // 1 day ago
South Africa lifts overnight curfew, believes Omicron peaked
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- South Africa lifted its overnight curfew with officials saying they believe the Omicron wave may have peaked.
Ikea increases prices by 50%, citing rising supply chain cost
World News // 2 days ago
Ikea increases prices by 50%, citing rising supply chain cost
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Citing supply chain issues, Ikea raised the price of its flat-pack furniture by 50% after Christmas.
France relaxes ban on British travelers trying to return to EU homes
World News // 2 days ago
France relaxes ban on British travelers trying to return to EU homes
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The French government on Thursday lifted its block on British citizens seeking to transit through France to return to their homes in the European Union.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

874 cars burned in French New Year's celebrations
874 cars burned in French New Year's celebrations
Three people missing, 991 structures destroyed in Colorado's Marshall Fire
Three people missing, 991 structures destroyed in Colorado's Marshall Fire
U.S. officials, citing aircraft interference, ask carriers to delay 5G rollout
U.S. officials, citing aircraft interference, ask carriers to delay 5G rollout
States report record COVID-19 cases entering 2022
States report record COVID-19 cases entering 2022
Roberts sees need for court reforms, calls for judiciary independence
Roberts sees need for court reforms, calls for judiciary independence
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement