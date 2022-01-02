Advertisement
World News
Jan. 2, 2022 / 6:32 PM

Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok resigns amid deadly anti-coup protests

By Daniel Uria
Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok resigns amid deadly anti-coup protests
Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok resigned Sunday, two months after being reinstated, as three people were killed during anti-coup protests. File Photo by Omer Messinger/EPA-EFE

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Sudan's prime minister, Abdalla Hamdok, resigned Sunday amid ongoing protests two months after he was reinstated following a coup that saw him ousted from the position.

Hamdok announced his resignation in a televised speech Sunday evening, saying repeated attempts at mediation following his reinstatement had failed and that the country must move forward with a new dialogue to reach a path toward a democratic, civilian state.

Advertisement

"I tried as much as I could to avoid our country from sliding into disaster," Hamdok said. "But despite my efforts to achieve the desired and necessary consensus to give citizens security, peace, justice and to stop bloodshed, that did not happen."

The announcement came after three protesters were killed by Sudanese security forces during protests near the capital on Sunday, the Sudanese Central Doctors Committee said.

RELATED Sudanese forces kill 4 anti-coup protesters

Two of the protesters were shot in the chest and the third died from a "violent injury directly to the head."

Anti-coup protests in the Omdurman marked the 14th day of mass demonstrations against military rule since the coup.

At least 57 people have been killed by security forces in these protests.

RELATED Desmond Tutu eulogized at state funeral as crusader for freedom

Hamdok, who was selected to lead the country for 39 months in place of deposed dictator Omar al-Bashir in April 2019 until elections were held following the former dictatorship, was placed on house arrest after the military seized the government on Oct. 25.

Advertisement

On Nov. 21 he was reinstated as part of a deal between military and civilian leaders that also called for the release of all political detainees captured in the coup as well as the creation of a unified army and an amendment to Sudan's constitution explicitly outlining the partnership between civilians and military under the transitional government.

The protest movement in the nation, however, rejected the deal, leading to continued unrest.

RELATED Police investigate video linked to Windsor Castle crossbow suspect

Latest Headlines

Two new outbreaks of bird flu reported at farms in northern Israel
World News // 40 minutes ago
Two new outbreaks of bird flu reported at farms in northern Israel
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Two new outbreaks of bird flu were reported in Israel on Sunday, as nation's throughout the world continue to add new cases.
Lionel Messi 'in isolation' after testing positive for COVID-19
World News // 5 hours ago
Lionel Messi 'in isolation' after testing positive for COVID-19
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Soccer star Lionel Messi is one of four Paris Saint-Germain players in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.
Hong Kong's Citizen News shutters over 'deteriorating media environment'
World News // 6 hours ago
Hong Kong's Citizen News shutters over 'deteriorating media environment'
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Citizen News, an independent online news portal in Hong Kong founded in 2017, will shutter operations because of what it called a "deteriorating media environment" in the Chinese-ruled city.
World's COVID-19 cases rise 58% but deaths down 7%; Australia triples in week
World News // 6 hours ago
World's COVID-19 cases rise 58% but deaths down 7%; Australia triples in week
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- COVID-19 cases have surged to record levels throughout the world, including many nations in Europe as well as the United States and Canada.
Fire destroys South Africa parliament complex
World News // 10 hours ago
Fire destroys South Africa parliament complex
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- A large fire caused significant damage to buildings in South Africa's parliament complex in Cape Town on Sunday morning.
874 cars burned in French New Year's celebrations
World News // 1 day ago
874 cars burned in French New Year's celebrations
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- France's Interior Ministry said Saturday that 874 cars were burned during New Year's celebrations, down from numbers in 2019 while arrests rose.
Desmond Tutu eulogized at state funeral as crusader for freedom
World News // 1 day ago
Desmond Tutu eulogized at state funeral as crusader for freedom
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- South African Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was remembered as a indefatigable crusader for justice and freedom during an official state funeral service in Cape Town on Saturday.
Pope Francis decries violence against women in New Year's Day homily
World News // 1 day ago
Pope Francis decries violence against women in New Year's Day homily
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Pope Francis strongly condemned violence against women Saturday in a New Year's Day homily focusing on the Blessed Virgin Mary and the plight of young mothers fleeing war and conflict.
North Korea focuses on economy in 2022 policy direction
World News // 1 day ago
North Korea focuses on economy in 2022 policy direction
SEOUL, Jan. 1 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made clear he will place policy priorities in 2022 on developing the national economy and bolstering antivirus efforts, according to Pyongyang's state media Saturday.
Pope Francis attends NYE prayer service but cancels nativity scene visit
World News // 2 days ago
Pope Francis attends NYE prayer service but cancels nativity scene visit
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Pope Francis attended a prayer service at St. Peter's Basilica on Friday, but canceled his customary post-service visit to the life-sized nativity scene in St. Peter's Square to prevent crowds from gathering.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Panel has 'firsthand' testimony Trump was asked to stop riots
Panel has 'firsthand' testimony Trump was asked to stop riots
Three people missing, 991 structures destroyed in Colorado's Marshall Fire
Three people missing, 991 structures destroyed in Colorado's Marshall Fire
Powerball jackpot grows to estimated $522 million; next drawing Monday
Powerball jackpot grows to estimated $522 million; next drawing Monday
World's COVID-19 cases rise 58% but deaths down 7%; Australia triples in week
World's COVID-19 cases rise 58% but deaths down 7%; Australia triples in week
Old Man Winter to shock mid-Atlantic with quick-hitting snowstorm
Old Man Winter to shock mid-Atlantic with quick-hitting snowstorm
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement